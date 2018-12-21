Reality check: New Year's Eve isn't for everyone, and I'm not afraid to say it. BTW, this isn't going to be a gloom and despair kinda vibe, but these three zodiac signs will have the worst New Year's Eve 2019, and it's better that they know now: Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius. It is what it is, and please, do not plan for the worst because this is not what I'm trying to convey — not even close. Also, don't get me wrong; I know New Year's is a thing, and we all get dressed up to celebrate, but doesn't the countdown give you a little bit of anxiety? Or is that just me?

I know this sounds totally ridiculous, but every year, whenever I hear the countdown, I immediately start looking around, expecting the craziest finale, to what seems like a never ending, "10...9...8...7," and don't sit there and point fingers, because I can't be the only person who feels this way. Whatever. That's probably the most exciting part of the evening, and here I go making it weird. Anyhoo, those are my five cents on NYE shenanigans, and don't even get me started on the grapes, because that's an entirely different conversation.

To make matters worse, the New Year's Eve astro weather isn't going to be the greatest per se, but there's a catch. For example, the moon will be in Scorpio all day, and well, Scorpio is notorious for bringing buried truths to the light. It literally never fails. So, yeah, the "mood" might not be as festive as we'd like, but we can't complain either, considering we will have a fantastical Leo moon on Christmas! Oh, and Mars enters Aries around 9 p.m. ET, on New Year's Eve. FINALLY. Trust me, you will feel the energy shift. Mars in Pisces is equivalent to a cosmic ZzzQuil.

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius:

Aries: You're Feeling Introspective

Take it easy, Aries. I know you've got a lot on your mind right now, especially because it's been such a long year. With the moon traveling through Scorpio, and your eighth house of sex and transformation, you're re-evaluating your entire life, along with the people who matter most to you. Themes related to your career, parental figures, and life mission will be top of mind for you during this time. But remember, this is a new year, and a clean slate. Good news is, your ruling planet (Mars) slides back in your sign, so it can't be that bad, right?

Scorpio: You're In One Of Your Moods

Hi, Scorpio. I know, you're over it, and it doesn't help that you're not a big fan of New Year's Eve to begin with. However, with the moon in your sign, it could go one of two ways: you're either glowing and totally feeling yourself, or you're in one of your infamous moods. Truth is, it's really up to you, so I would make the best of it. Also, Mars enters Aries, and your practical sixth house of responsibility and day-to-day routine that same night. Do you know what this means? This is your cosmic Red Bull and alarm clock. Get. To. Work.

Sagittarius: You're Mentally Exhausted

Listen here, Sagittarius: I know you're exhausted and irritable, but you're no one to complain, considering your year-long Jupiter high. That's right, Jupiter is back in your sign, and well, 2019 is going to be lit. In fact, you've already gotten a glimpse of what's to come, so don't let this moody New Year's Eve get the best of you. Also, speaking of high, Mars enters Aries, and your flirtatious fifth house of creativity and romance, that same night. This is beyond saucy, so hang in there, and get through the moody Scorpio moon, Sag!