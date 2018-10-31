Tis' the season of jealous spells, revealing truths, tantric sex, and most importantly, the witch. That's right, stargazers; Scorpio season is in full effect, but before we start conjuring love spells, let's talk about the upcoming new moon. These three zodiac signs will have the worst new moon in Scorpio, but it's important to stay positive: Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius. Now, when I say "worst," I don't mean it's the end of the world; on the contrary, I am simply giving you a heads up of what's to come. However, the signs I mentioned above will most likely feel the effects harder than the rest of the zodiac.

Now, I'm sure you're wondering, why the new moon? Isn't the full moon the heaviest compared to the other moon phases? Most definitely. However, the energy of Scorpio is always a game changer; plus, when there's a new moon, the sun and the moon are aligned in the same sign. So, if you really think about it, we're about to experience a double dose of Scorpio. Think you can handle it? I don't see why not. As I've mentioned in my previous articles, it's important to become familiar with the energy of the zodiac, before we partake in any sort of moon ritual.

The new moon will be at 15 degrees Scorpio, on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at exactly 11:02 a.m. ET. New moons are a symbol of new beginnings, and with the sun and moon are together in secretive Scorpio, sextile Pluto and trine dreamy Neptune, this is a good time to start fresh, considering the harmonious aspects. See? It's not so bad after all. Nevertheless, here's what the new moon has in store for Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius:

Taurus: Your Relationships Are Being Highlighted

The new moon lights up your partnership zone, aka your seventh house of committed relationships, and other people in general. The energy of Scorpio can seem a bit brutal or extreme, as there are no gray areas; however, there are new beginnings brewing for you, in terms of your one-on-one connections, whether you like it or not, Taurus. For instance, have you considered cutting ties with someone? Is there something that needs work in your current relationship? You already know what time it is, so do yourself a favor, and don't resist the changes that are coming your way.

Leo: A Focus On Home And Family

The new moon will illuminate your fourth house of home, family, security, and emotional foundation. The reality is, there are new beginnings headed your way, in terms of your home environment, and loved ones. Scorpio energy is always intense, and interestingly enough, that is who you are at a (fourth house) core level. That being said, all things related to your roots, ancestors, and possibly even spirit guides, will be highlighted during this time. Now, given the fourth house's reclusiveness, you might not be feeling like your usual self during this time, and that's OK. Don't rush the process, and you'll come out to play in no time, Leo babe.

Sagittarius: Closure And Behind The Scenes Work

Good news first? Your ruling planet Jupiter enters your sign the day after the new moon! Bad news? Not necessarily. Although, the new moon will light up your 12th house of secrets, closure, karma, and hidden enemies. Yes, I know, sounds like a lot to take in, but nothing you didn't already see coming; I promise you that. With just weeks away from your solar return, I honestly don't think this lunation could've come at a better time. Which reminds me, have you been getting enough rest? This will be a key theme for you, Sagittarius. Don't over do it on the daily grind. Surrender, and take it one day at a time.