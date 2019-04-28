April showers bring May flowers... or not? One of my favorite teachers always used to say, "Life isn't Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons," and she couldn't have said something more fitting for May, especially because these three zodiac signs will have the worst May 2019. But don't freak out quite yet, because it's only due to the fact they'll be totally out of their element. And if you're a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, don't take these predictions too literally — it's simply a general forecast of what's to come, according to your zodiac sign. Though, if I were you, I'd make it a point to read up on both my sun and rising sign ASAP.

(For those of you who have not yet learned about your rising sign, better known as your ascendant sign, Cafe Astrology has a great tool to help you figure out what yours is — but you should know there's no such thing as 100 percent accurate prediction, unless the astrologer has your birth chart present, and even then, life is totally unpredictable.)

When it comes to May, the air sign family (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) is set to "struggle" this coming month, as there will be a number of planets traveling through earth and water signs. On the flip side, earth and water signs will thrive during Taurus season, as these are the feminine elements in astrology, and this energy reminds them of home. With Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, and Pluto traveling through these signs, those with prominent air and fire in their birth charts might have a hard time this coming month... but that isn't always the case for everyone. So, instead of reading this article and expecting the absolute worst, absorb the information with a clear and open mind. Who knows, maybe the messages you receive aren't even for you, but for a loved one instead. To each their own.

Anyhow, here's whats in store for Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius this month:

Gemini: You're On A Temporary Hiatus

Be gentle with yourself, Gemini. You work so hard, and you're always on the go, and well... it was only a matter of time before your batteries ran out. Plus, with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Uranus activating this area of your chart, you'll be doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work, whether it be spiritual, or something as simple as getting some much-needed shuteye. Believe it or not, the universe is helping you liberate yourself from spiritual residue and karmic debt. However, given that your solar return's around the corner, it doesn't hurt to rest and recharge before you celebrate, right?

Libra: You're Emotionally Overwhelmed

Hi, Libra. (Cues George Harrison's All Things Must Pass album.)

Before we talk about May, I have to say, I know these past few months have not been easy. You've had the rug pulled out from beneath you not once, but several times. Needless to say, some of you are feeling a bit numb right now, but it's time to celebrate how far you've come and remember where you're going. Life is cyclical, and with the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, and Uranus energizing your eighth house of sex, death, and transformation, you're in the midst of shedding your snake skin.

Let go, Libra. You will rise again.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Insecure

There's no place like home, right Aquarius? But do you know what makes you feel at home? Do you feel at home right now? Change is here, and with the sun, Mercury, Venus, and your ruling planet Uranus activating your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation this season, there's a whole lot happening in your humble abode, whether it be physically or emotionally speaking. Who you are at your core is changing, and in turn, reflecting onto your home life.

Truth is, your foundation feels a bit shaky as of late, and while you're trying to find somewhere solid to stand, you feel as thought there's a see-saw beneath you. Keep your balance, Aquarius. There's more to come.