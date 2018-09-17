As we continue strolling through the season of the earthy harvest, aka Virgo season, we can't help but start prepping for what's to come. Naturally, the essence of Libra does not compare to that of Virgo's, and this is why these three zodiac signs will have the worst Libra season, versus the rest of the zodiac: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Now, something to keep in mind here is the element of the three zodiac signs mentioned above: water. Why are the water signs getting the wrath of the cosmos this season?

The astrological elements are a key ingredient when studying astrology, or simply reading horoscopes, in general. In fact, the way the elements play a role in nature, is very closely tied to their role in astrology. For example, most people could agree that physics and chemistry define the actions of the four elements, right? Well, interestingly enough, the signs in the zodiac behave similarly, which is why some are not compatible with one another. Put it this way, the combination of water and air can create a hurricane, or a tsunami. See where I'm going with this? As opposed to water and earth, that work well together, and ultimately compliment each other.

The very same thing is happening with waters signs during Libra season, stargazers. However, this doesn't mean there's a cosmic tsunami headed your way either. Perhaps a hurricane? I'm kidding. Here's what's in store for my fellow water babies this season, and for the record, I know we've got this. Make sure to check your rising sign, too.

Cancer: You're Swimming In Your Feels

With the sun traveling through your domestic fourth house of home and soul foundation this season, you're totally consumed with issues in the home front, and currently battling your incessant need for emotional security. The sun is basically shedding its light on your shadow side, and repressed feels. Take it easy, Cancer babe.

This area of your chart is often referred to as the nest, as it is the cosmic gate to your emotional core. In fact, this is the shell of the zodiac wheel, aka the house that governs your zodiac sign. On a brighter note, this is a pleasant time to surround yourself with family and loved ones. So, don't hesitate to make it a cozy Libra season, surrounded by your favorite fluffy pillows.

Scorpio: You're Taking Some Alone Time

With the Libra sun shining over your introspective twelfth house of secrets, healing, karma, and closure, you're embracing your solitude, and recharging your batteries before your solar return. That's right, your birthday is around the corner, Scorpio, and what better way to prepare than spending time alone? You may have also outgrown some of the people and situations that surround you, so this is a great time to release what no longer serves you before starting over on your birthday.

Remember, in the midst of your solo journey through the subconscious realms, make sure you don't dive too deep inside your head. You're already notorious for being the "lone wolf" out of your entire group of friends, so go ahead and communicate that you're simply taking some much-needed time for yourself. Rest, reflect, repeat.

Pisces: You're Emotionally Evolving

With the sun traveling through your auspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and regeneration this season, you're in the midst of a soul evolution, and all you can do is simply surrender. Where is your power being taken away from you? How can you transform for the better? Deep change is in the horizon for you, Pisces.

This area of your chart also rules sexual matters, so you could be extra focused on intimacy-related issues with your partner this season. In the meantime, don't over think your horoscope, and go with the flow, like you do best. It's time to look beyond the surface, in terms of your personal strengths. Ruin is the road to transformation.