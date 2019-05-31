June is here, and the springtime is sadly coming to an end. Considering Gemini season is no where near as fixed and slow-moving, as Taurus season, buckle up, because these three zodiac signs will have the worst June 2019: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. For the record, I'm not saying the water signs aren't capable of thriving this month; I'm simply referring to the energetic shift stemming from Gemini's mutable air. Also, these general predictions are solely based on the sun' current transit, so make sure to check both your sun and rising sign for a more accurate description. In the meantime, let's see what the cosmos have in store for June.

The month kicks off with a magical new moon in the curious sign of Gemini, and luckily for everyone, it's fully loaded with harmonious aspects. As you know, new moons bring new beginnings, which means this is an excellent time to start something you'd like to accomplish in the long run. In fact, a sextile between Saturn and Neptune will provide you with some much-needed structure to achieve your dreams, along with the necessary discipline to work towards your goals. Go-getter Mars will also conjunct the North Node in Cancer, and in turn ignite the fire within your emotional world.

Not trying to take the focus off the celestial season's element air, but there will be four heavenly bodies traveling through water signs and four via earth signs by mid-June. Both of these astrological elements are considered feminine, given their innate receptivity, so don't be afraid to tap into your feels this month. But don't get it twisted, as it's still Gemini season after all. Venus, the planet of love, will also dazzle her way into the mischievous sign of the twins, which means you'll be greeted with mentally stimulating conversations and quick-witted exchanges. Are you ready for June?

Here's what's in store for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces:

Cancer: You're Going Through A Period Of Deep Reflection

Take it one day at a time, Cancer. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus activating your sleepy 12th house of dreams and all things behind-the-scenes for the majority of the month, you could be feeling a bit moodier than usual, and perhaps looking for some much-needed solitude. Follow your instincts this month, and don't be so hard on yourself. Luckily, with aggressive Mars igniting your sign, your intuition will be heightened, and you will have no trouble expressing your needs. Take some time for yourself, and rest up before your solar return.

Scorpio: You're Having Back-To-Back Thoughts

Whether it's about sex, or about how far you've come this past year, there's a lot on your mind this month, Scorpio. There are three planets sitting over your eighth house of transformation, but instead of obsessing over your smoldering desires and getting lost in translation, let's focus for a second. How can you push through and integrate all you absorbed during Taurus season and in the past year? What do your current goals and aspirations look like? I know you're probably feeling stuck right now, but don't worry, your inner restlessness won't last much longer. In the meantime, tap into your inner world and follow your intuition. Your future is calling.

Pisces: You're Looking For A Sense Of Security

Cheer up, Pisces. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus huddling over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, one thing's for sure: You're in your feels, and you're in desperate need of some alone time. Seriously, when was the last time you got some rest and spent the day in pajamas? You need to cocoon every once in a while, and this is your chance to retreat and spend sometime with your loved ones. You'll need all the energy you can get once Cancer season rolls around, trust me.