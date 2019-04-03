There's a rare full moon in Libra on the horizon, and while the sign of the scales is typically recognized for its innate charms and grace, it's also on an endless quest for balance. On that note, these three zodiac signs will have the worst full moon in Libra 2019, and I'm pretty sure they already know what to expect: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. The reason I say that is, this is the second full moon in Libra, (in a row) as the first took place last month during the spring equinox. Call me superstitious, but I believe that there's a reason for this cryptic full moon in Libra sequel.

However, in the meantime, let's take a closer look at the essence of Libra, considering there is much more to this charming air sign than you think! For starters, Libra's ruling planet Venus, governs all things related to love, beauty, and pleasure; hence your fellow Libra's irresistible lure, and lovely aesthetic. BTW, Venus also rules sensual Taurus, but I believe Libra's Venusian qualities express themselves differently. For instance, Taurus is an earth sign, so it prefers to indulge in the tangible pleasures of life, as opposed to an air sign such as Libra, who revels in eloquent conversations, and artistic ideas.

Truth is, the astrological elements are essential to the zodiac sign's energy, and overall expression. However, given that Libra is a part of the air sign family, the balance it seeks can be found through conversation, partnerships, and their innate relatability. I always say that Libras are a walking mirror, given the fact that they're social chameleons, and mental shapeshifters. This is precisely why interacting with a fellow Libra can feel like a breath of fresh air. Hate to break it to you, but they're gifted conversationalists, which is what makes them so relatable... but I digress.

In case you're wondering, the second full moon in Libra will take place on Friday, Apr. 19 at exactly 7:12 a.m. ET. This will be a finale of sorts, and the culmination will stem from whatever took place around the spring equinox, in regard to our sense of balance, compromise, as well as the relationships in our lives. Something else I want to mention is, disruptive Uranus will also be in the mix, which means we could suddenly be greeted with an unexpected surprise, or revelation, regarding our current one-on-one connections.

Not to worry, stargazers! With Saturn, Pluto and the South Node in Capricorn, there's no more faking it until you make it. On that note, here's what's in store for the water signs:

Cancer: You're Seeking Balance On The Home Front

This lunation will shake up your cozy fourth house of home, family, and soul foundation. Truth is, full moons affect you more than most, as this is your planet of rulership. Thus, given that this is the second full moon illuminating your foundation, you could suddenly realize you're not compromising enough, in regard to your professional life vs. your home life. However, if this doesn't resonate with you, then perhaps a prominent female figure in your family could be top of mind, given that the moon is a symbol of our mother, too.

Scorpio: You're Looking For Closure Within Yourself

With the full moon activating your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, and all things behind-the-scenes, you could finally forgive and forget whatever's been weighing on you for quite some time. This is somewhat of a surrendering process, so it's important to keep that in mind during this time. Something else, if your daily habits are no longer serving you, this lunation could put a spotlight on that as well. Whatever it is, don't let it consume you, Scorpio. May this lunation relieve you of your angst, and set your spirit free.

Pisces: You're Emotionally Detoxing Within Your Relationships

This is the second full moon that touches your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources. On that note, are you being authentic with your intimate unions? Is there something you're afraid to admit, or own up to? Themes related to financial debt, taxes, and joint ventures are probable during this time, but from an emotional standpoint... you're definitely experiencing some sort of rebirth. In the meantime, however, make sure you're being honest with yourself, and your partner, Pisces.