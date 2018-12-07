Ah, Capricorn season. The season of the magical goat, and the Lord of Karma. As per usual, nothing is coincidence, and neither is the fact that this astrological season kicks off on the first day of winter. These three zodiac signs will have the worst Capricorn season 2018, but there's upcoming shifts that will work in their favor, which means there's hope: Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius. OK, I know what you're thinking... WTF is the Lord of Karma? Well, Capricorn's planetary ruler, Saturn, is often referred to as the taskmaster planet, and its energy serves as a constant reminder that we get what we give. Get it? Karma?

When we look at this astrological season from a spiritual standpoint, Capricorn's earth is as holy as it comes. Essentially, it is the wisest earth sign, and when compared to the rest of the zodiac, the most pragmatic. Capricorn season kicks off the day of Winter Solstice, and similar to the essence of winter, it is a time of deep reflection. Think about it, Capricorn season kicks off just days before we celebrate Christmas and New Year's Eve. What do you do around this time every year? You think about your goals, and plan ahead, right? Well, put it this way: Capricorn is like that their whole life.

I know, it sounds exhausting, but that's what makes Capricorn so unique. It's a ruthless ambition combined with a powerful determination, and there's no getting in this earth sign's way. TBH, something else I appreciate about this sign is, their brutal honesty and sincere loyalty. A Capricorn once said to me, "You could never go wrong with the truth," and that sort of stuck with me always. IDK about you, but I find it refreshing when someone's honest no matter what. It's upfront and genuine. Thank you for your loyalty, Capricorn!

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius:

Gemini: You're Anxious AF And In Your Feels

Breathe, Gemini. I know it hasn't been the easiest road, but you have to trust the process. Besides, look at how much you've grown this past year? Nothing ever goes unnoticed when the cosmos are involved. Surrender to new beginnings, and don't resist the changes coming your way. This is a spiritual renewal for you, and rest assured, 2019 will be full of wonderful opportunities. However, it's up to you to make them a reality. Are you ready?

Cancer: You Feel Off During This Time Of Year

Alright, so, it's not that you hate Capricorn season per se, it's more that you're not accustomed to this astrological season's energy. I mean, think about it, Capricorn is your polar opposite sign, which means you barely have anything in common. Although, if we get deep into it, there is definitely a similarity. However, for many of you, the season of goat might feel a bit too cutthroat for your fancy. Fact is, you love being cozy, surrounded by the ones you love, but Capricorn could care less about your emotional security. This season will challenge you to succeed and step out of your comfort zone.

Aquarius: You're Way Too Tired To Function

Earth to Aquarius, come in. I know what you're feeling. It's a combination of exhaustion, confusion, and emotional fog. WTF is life and WTF is time? Remember, every year around this time, the sun is traveling through your sleepy 12th house of closure, healing, karma, and behind-the-scenes work. Don't look into it so much. This too shall pass, and you will rise again in your solar return. For now, take some time for yourself, and bask in your solitude. Enjoy the silence.