We're at the peak of Sagittarius season, and in the midst of a rather interesting Mercury retrograde cycle. Although, luckily for us, the messenger planet stations direct on Dec. 6, followed by Chiron, the wounded healer, on Dec. 9. Speaking of which, your December 2018 horoscopes are here, and things are finally looking up, stargazers. I mean, think about it: the largest planet in our solar system, aka Jupiter, is now traveling through its home sign Sagittarius, after 13 months of revealing truths and far-reaching changes, in the powerful sign of Scorpio. This is the calm after the storm, and I'm pretty sure you can feel it.

December kicks off with Mercury retrograde sliding back into Scorpio, and as I've previously mentioned, all that's been communicated during its time in the sign of the archer, will now begin to simmer in Scorpio's fixed waters. Nothing to be afraid of; however, we will in fact reap what we have sown. After Mercury goes direct in Scorpio, there will be a gorgeous new moon in Sagittarius, swirling in optimism and positive expansion. The sun enters serious Capricorn on Dec. 21, and this energy will ultimately help us solidify all that we've aspired towards during Sagittarius season.

There will be a powerful full moon in sensitive Cancer the following day, putting a spotlight on our professional life vs. our emotional well being. Which reminds me, don't get too caught up in the holiday madness. The energy of Capricorn is responsible and righteous, but in the end, the full moon is a symbol of balance, and a reminder to nurture ourselves in the process. Last and certainly not least, the year 2018 is sure to leave with a bang, as warrior Mars will enter its home sign Aries on the night of New Year's Eve. It's been real, stargazers.

Nevertheless, here's what December 2018 has in store for you:

Aries

Good news: your ruling planet Mars enters your sign at the end of the month, so you've got more than enough to look forward to. Meanwhile, the sun is traveling through your expansive ninth house of travel for the first half of the month, until it enters serious Capricorn on Dec. 21, and lights up your ambitious tenth house of career, and life mission. Your goals and dreams will manifest soon enough, Aries. Be patient. In fact, the full moon in Cancer the following day, illuminates your domestic fourth house of family and emotional foundation, pushing you to re-evaluate your work life vs. your personal life. Be gentle with yourself.

Taurus

This month will be intense. Your ruling planet slides back into Scorpio, and your seventh house of partnerships on Dec. 2, revisiting all that you've endured throughout a drama-filled Venus retrograde period. On a brighter note, however, the sun will enter Capricorn on Dec. 21, and light up your expansive ninth house of personal philosophy. Feeling adventurous, Taurus? Who knows, you might grow the courage to meet your crush under the mistletoe after all. Which reminds me, the new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 7, brings new beginnings to your secretive eighth house. Sultry new connection? Perhaps. Just make sure you're being honest with yourself in the process.

Gemini

Good news first: Your ruling planet goes direct on Dec. 6, and from the looks of it, you might've finally told your SO all that's been swirling in your mind since mid-November. So much so, the new moon in Sagittarius the following day, might be everything you need to start again. This lunation is expansive, lucky, and swirling with opportunities, in regards to your partnerships. Don't let this energy go to waste. Speaking of which, the sun will be traveling through this area of your chart for the first half of the month, which is even better for you. On Dec. 21, however, the sun will enter serious Capricorn and your shady eighth house of sex, debt, and transformation. Make sure you leave things in the past before the new year, Gemini.

Cancer

First thing's first: there's a powerful full moon in your sign this month, so chances are, you're already starting to feel the emotional build-up. Alright, let's rewind. There will be a new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 7, bringing new beginnings to your practical sixth house of work, routine, and health. This is great energy for your mind and body; plus, Jupiter is here, too! On another note, the sun leaves jovial Sagittarius and slides into serious Capricorn on Dec. 21, bringing energy and vitality to your seventh house of partnerships. Let's just say you've burned a few bridges this year, and that's totally fine. However, Capricorn is your polar opposite sign, and this energy can feel a bit ruthless. Speaking of, the full moon in your sign on Dec. 22, may or may not bring you the closure you've so desperately been seeking. Stay strong, Cancer.

Leo

You are all things festive this month, Leo. It doesn't surprise me, considering the sun is traveling through your sister sign Sagittarius for the first half of the month, bringing energy and vitality to your flirtatious fifth house of romance, creativity, and playtime. Jupiter is here as well, so don't let this energy pass you by. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 7, brings new beginnings to this area of your chart, so let those creative juices flow through, Leo babe. The sun slides into Capricorn, and your sixth house of responsibility on Dec. 21, so you might run into an important assignment before the holidays are over. Lastly, there will be a powerful full moon in Cancer the following day, shaking up your secretive twelfth house of dreams. Emotional closure? Most definitely. Don't hold back.

Virgo

You're starting to feel like yourself again, Virgo. Plus, your ruling planet Mercury finally goes direct on Dec. 6, so this is always a good thing. However, there's more fun stuff in the cosmic pipeline, so sit tight. The month kicks off with a new moon in Sagittarius, bringing new beginnings to your fourth house of home and emotional well being. There's something different about you at a soul level, and this lunation will remind you of your inner strength. On an even brighter note, the sun will enter serious Capricorn on Dec. 21, energizing your expressive fifth house of romance and individual light. It's time you have a little fun, Virgo darling. The full moon in Cancer the following day, brings closure to your eleventh house of friendships, and teamwork. Come on, Virgo. You and I both know you're ready to say your goodbyes. It's almost 2019. Get free.

Libra

You're always a delight, Libra. Although, you can't deny that you're a force to be reckoned with, especially when your ruling planet Venus is on your side. Speaking of, the Regina George of the cosmos slides in Scorpio, and your second house of income and self-worth on Dec. 2. Cha-ching! Things are definitely looking good for you financially. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 7, brings new beginnings to your chatty third house of communication. Have you been speaking your truth? The sun and Jupiter will there, too. Although, the sun will enter Capricorn, and your fourth house of home on Dec. 21. Working hard or hardly working? You might want to lay low for a bit and rest up, before the new year. Although, with the full moon in Cancer, shaking up your career house the following day, that might be sort of difficult to do.

Scorpio

Despite the fact that it's not your birthday season, you're still getting a lot of attention from the cosmos these days. Both Mercury and Venus slide back into your sign for one last hoorah, and I say, you make the best of it. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 7, brings new beginnings to your second house of money, and prized possessions. You do know how amazing you are, right? Either way, this lunation will speak for itself. Well deserved, Scorpio. The sun slides into Capricorn, and your chatty third house of communication on Dec. 21, and well, let's just say you've got a few things on your mind. Which brings me to my next point, the full moon in Cancer on Dec. 23, brings closure to your expansive ninth house of travel and personal philosophy. Stop overthinking it, and get to work. Your dreams are waiting.

Sagittarius

You've got a few more days of birthday season festivities, and you're sparkling with utter joy. The new moon in your sign on Dec. 7, brings new beginnings in regards to your personal perspective, and you're ready for your next adventure. The reality is, you've done a lot of thinking, in terms of your relationships and how you integrate yourself into people's lives, and vise versa. Speaking of, the sun leaves your sign and enters Capricorn on Dec. 21, energizing and revitalizing your second house of income, values, and self worth. You know what you want, and there's no stopping you now. Which reminds me, the full moon in Cancer the following day, lights up your eighth house of sex and transformation. What are you leaving behind, and what are you bringing along for the ride? Choose yourself first, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Your solar return is not too far away, but nevertheless, there's still a few things for you to review. The new moon in Sagittarius on Dec. 7, brings new beginnings to your secretive twelfth house of closure. What are you letting go of before you ring in the near year? Speaking of new, the sun slides into your sign on Dec. 21, and you're feeling brand sparkling new. How will you share this new part of you with the rest of the world? Which reminds me, the full moon in Cancer on Dec. 22, bringing emotional closure to your seventh house of relationships, partnerships, and other people in general. Let me rephrase that, "who" are you letting go of before the new year? It's time you nurture yourself and your emotional well being, before letting someone else in. Wishing you a prosperous solar return, Capricorn!

Aquarius

You've been totally consumed with your clique and work colleagues, but it's time for a little break, don't you think? However, before you rest up, there will be a new moon in Sagittarius, bringing new beginnings to this area of your life. New work gig? Something's brewing between you and your extended community. In fact, with Venus sliding back into Scorpio, and your ambitious tenth house of career, something tells me you're on you're kicking ass in the workplace, and it's finally starting to show. On another note, the sun enters Capricorn on Dec. 21, energizing your secretive twelfth house of dreams and closure. This season is ideal for you to re-charge your batteries. Speaking of, the full moon in Cancer on Dec. 22, brings emotional closure, and a culminations to your practical sixth house of routine, schedule, and health. Organize yourself before the year is over. Winter is here.

Pisces

It is what it is, Pisces. All eyes are on you these days, and there's really nothing you can do about it. In fact, with both the sun and Jupiter traveling through your career zone, I say you reach for the stars, literally. Jupiter will be here for the next year or so, bringing luck and abundance to your professional life. Speaking of which, there will be a new moon in Sagittarius, and this area of your chart on Dec. 7, bringing new beginnings to your life mission, and reputation in the world. IDK about you, but even I'm excited for this! The sun, however, slides into Capricorn and your eleventh house of friends, groups, and teamwork, on Dec. 21. Time for a new collab? Don't decline that networking event, Pisces. Guaranteed, you will regret it. The full moon in Cancer on Dec. 22, shakes up your flirty fifth house of fun, romance, and creative expression. This can come with some deep emotional closure, so don't be afraid to open your heart for this one. It's your turn.