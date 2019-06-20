I know what you're thinking. What's not to love about the summertime? Soaking up the sun alongside your loved ones is always a blast, but the sensitivity that comes with the season of the crab isn't necessarily for everyone. Which explains why these three zodiac signs will have the worst Cancer season, and this is especially true if they're reluctant to acknowledging their emotions, like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius can be. For the record, the fire signs have nothing to fear this season, so if I mentioned your zodiac sign above, consider this a celestial challenge, compliments of the cosmos. Your mission this astrological season, should you choose to accept it, will consist of looking inward and acknowledging your emotions.

Not to worry though, because a splash of empathy, intuition, surrender, and vulnerability will do the trick. Besides, there's nothing wrong with a little self-reflection, right? Trust me, the very same thing happens to the water signs during the fire-sign seasons. And while this might sound somewhat contradicting, considering Cancer season is all about seeking the comfort within, the universe will never let you settle —not in a million years. Everyone goes through cycles, and the moments that feel the most challenging are typically the very ones that help you evolve into the best version of yourself. Don't doubt it for a second.

When the sun is in sensitive Cancer, your emotions become heightened, which in turn brings you closer to your inner world. Cancer's cardinal water embodies the things that bring us comfort, security, and nurture. Cancer's ruled by the moon, and its lunar influence serves as a representation of the mother within us. What do you do when you're hungry? You eat, right? Same goes for the moments when you're feeling exhausted and you get some rest. Something as fundamental as feeding ourselves and getting rest proves there's a mother within us all, and that is the essence Cancer.

That said, here's what's in store for the fire signs:

Aries: You Loathe Feeling The Feels

Cheer up, Aries. Maybe you're a little moodier than usual, and perhaps a bit hangry, too — so what? It's not the end of the world, and you're not alone. It's Cancer season, and the sun is hovering over your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. Mercury, Mars, and the South Node are there as well, so there's a lot going on in the home front, and your loved ones need you. It's that simple. Go be the fierce leader you are, and do what's right.

Leo: You'll Do Anything To Avoid Feeling Down

It's not always butterflies and sprinkles, Leo. Besides, with the sun daydreaming via your 12th house of closure, dreams, and all things behind the scenes, you could be feeling a bit more introspective than usual, and that's totally fine. Instead of completely avoiding your current reality, why not take this time for yourself and rest up before your birthday season? Your solar return is around the corner and let's just say you're going to need as much rest as you can get.

Sagittarius: You Refuse To Be Anything But Optimistic

Take a chill pill, Sagittarius. It's not like you haven't had the best year of your life thus far... thanks to your amazing ruling planet Jupiter, of course. With the sun alongside Mars, Mercury, and the South Node via your eighth house of surrender and transformation, there's really no escaping the hard facts during this time. You're evolving, and there's a lot going on with your intimate unions, so it's important for you to take a step back, and reassess the situation. Got it?