Raise your hand if you've ever been personally victimized by Mercury retrograde. You're not alone, I promise. However, I think it's time we start looking at the bright side of these intimidating retrograde cycles. For instance, these three zodiac signs will have the best Mercury retrograde March 2019, and I'm almost sure this will come as a surprise: Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio. The reason I say this is, no one ever looks forward to Mercury retrograde, and I totally get it. Granted, there's always some "reflecting" to do during retrograde cycles, and lord knows the technology glitches are a nuisance, but there's really no need to panic.

Astrology is phenomenal, but balance is everything. If you really think about it, the cosmos are constantly speaking to us, and when you make it a point to follow the daily astro weather, it's easy to get lost in the madness. Trust me, I am totally guilty of this, and I'm almost sure some of you are, too! (BTW, astrology Twitter can be a negative vortex; don't believe everything you read.) Now, I do this for a living, but astrology is my passion, and I consider myself an eternal student before anything else. Granted, in the midst of writing horoscopes, meeting with clients, and scrolling through astrology feeds on social media, it's easy to assume that we know absolutely everything that could possibly occur.

However, that is not what astrology is for. Truth is, we don't always have control. You do realize we are microscopic specs of stardust floating amongst infinite galaxies, right? Don't waste your time trying to take the wheel, please. Instead, whenever you learn about an upcoming Mercury retrograde cycle, or perhaps an intimidating lunar eclipse, stop assuming the worst. Do yourself a favor and seek reputable sources, so you can understand the astrological significance. In the meantime, here's something these three signs can look forward to during the upcoming retrograde:

Taurus: You're Re-Visiting Past Friendships And Re-Evaluating Your Social Life

Stop being stubborn, Taurus. I know you love the routine and all, but retrograde cycles are equivalent to throwbacks, which means you could suddenly run into an old friend, or perhaps a group of like-minded individuals you used to hang with. Mercury retrograde in Pisces wants you to reflect on the following: who are you when you're not around your tribe, team, or friendship circle? Have you set firm boundaries, in regard to your individual truth, and what they expect from you?

Libra: You're Re-Visiting Your Daily Routine & Re-Evaluating Your Wellness Habits

You always bring the charm, sweet Libra. So why not sprinkle a little more into your day-to-day routine? Your schedule will be poppin' this month, so make sure you get organized before you commit. Moreover, this is great energy for creating the magical work environment you deserve. Mercury retrograde in Pisces wants you to reflect on the following: Have you been over-working yourself unnecessarily? How can you be more flexible in your daily routine? Are you getting enough rest?

Scorpio: You're Re-Visiting Your Creative Muse And Re-Evaluating Your Authenticity

Self-love journey? Yes, please. Relax, Scorpio. There's no need to think of the negative this time. Instead, why not tap into your repressed creative genius? Have you been expressing yourself wholeheartedly? For the record, this could also be in regard to your love life. Whatever the case may be, this is your chance to connect with your inner child. Mercury retrograde in Pisces wants you to reflect on the following: what do you do for fun? Have you ever considered pouring your smoldering passions into poetry, or perhaps music? It's time to tap into your imagination.