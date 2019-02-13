I love seeing the look on people's faces whenever I use the term, "Chiron." TBH, it's a strange word, and it's not very popular among the astrology community, which is why I'm going to reveal how Chiron in Aries 2019 might affect you, according to your zodiac sign. In astrology, Chiron is referred to as the "wounded healer," and on Feb. 18, this strange, and oh-so-unique, comet will conclude an eight-year-long transit through the dreamy sign of Pisces, and slide into fiery Aries until the year 2027. Naturally, this asteroid's energetic influence will play a role in both our lives, and in the collective overall. So, yeah, this is definitely a big deal.

Chiron is sort of a cosmic contradiction, considering it's both our childhood wound, and our biggest superpower. Interestingly enough, Chiron's glyph looks just like a key, and if we take a moment to reflect on its overall significance, you'll notice it's Chiron that can ultimately unlock your greatest gift from the heavens. I guess nothing is coincidence after all, right? Now, depending where Chiron is located in your birth chart, can help you determine where your superpower lies, along with your biggest wound. However, we actually need to rise above our pain and feelings of inadequacy, before we can reap the benefits.

During Chiron's transit through compassionate Pisces, we found healing via artistic channels such as music, poetry, and our imagination. The collective learned the true meaning of divinity, surrender, and universal love. Chiron in Aries, however, will challenge our personal identity, self-confidence, and general sense of self. This nine-year-long transit will help us tap into our individuality, so we can confidently move towards our personal mission. We all need to learn how to defend ourselves somehow, right? At the end of the day, we're all warriors, and we are in our right to be completely and authentically ourselves, no matter what.

Anyway, here's how Chiron in Aries might affect you, according to your sign:

Aries: Are You Afraid Of Living Authentically?

If there's anyone who knows how to stand up for themselves it's you, Aries. Although, what else is missing? Are you being true to your personal needs? What are you trying to portray?

Taurus: Are You Secretly At War With Yourself?

TBH, I'm not referring to a physical item. Instead, I'm wondering what you're hiding from yourself, and the rest of the world for that matter. Who knows you might finally stop going to war with yourself.

Gemini: Are You Willing To Fight For Your Tribe?

Despite your love for gossiping and bickering, you're typically not one to go to war with any of your tribe members. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't stand up for yourself, Gemini.

Cancer: Are You Afraid Of Standing Out?

You despise the idea of being center of attention. Not because you don't enjoy the recognition, but because you fear the idea of being criticized. Those days are over, Cancer. Face your fears.

Leo: Are You Afraid Of Being Open-Minded?

Oh, Leo. Your pride is one of the many reasons you glow, but it can also be your worst enemy. That said, do yourself a favor, and quit being so stubborn. Otherwise, you're in for quite the challenge.

Virgo: Are You Scared Of Being Vulnerable?

You're the closest thing to perfection, but unfortunately, there's no such thing. Don't repress your fears or vulnerabilities anymore, Virgo. You're growing and evolving, too.

Libra: Are You Afraid Of Not Being In A Relationship?

Depending on the others for validation, and companionship, is effective to a certain extent, but it's not going to last forever, Libra. Face your fears, and find the will to depend on just yourself.

Scorpio: Are You Scared Of Getting Organized?

I know, Scorpio. The idea of dismantling your entire house to get organized, feels equivalent to having a mental breakdown, but what if you survive? It doesn't hurt to try.

Sagittarius: Are You Afraid Of Tapping Into Your Creativity?

You're a fiery being, sparkling with joy, hope, and optimism. So, why not share that with the rest of the world, Sagittarius? You deserve to be center of attention, too, you know.

Capricorn: Are You At War With Your Family Members?

You prefer thinking practically rather than emotionally, but sometimes we are given no choice. Despite your independent and career-driven personality, you can't forget where you came from, Capricorn.

Aquarius: Are You Scared To Use Your Voice?

You love to emotionally detach, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't speak your truth, Aquarius. Your local community needs you, so stop being so afraid of connections.

Pisces: Are You Afraid Of Money?

Aside from the fact that you loathe reality, you also can't deny that you hate math too! OK, I'm kidding, but it's time you own your self-worth, and reward yourself every once in a while.