Let me guess: WTF is Chiron?! I'm not going to lie, that's literally the first thought that went through my mind when I first read the word, "Chiron," so you're not alone. However, it's time to take a closer look at this mysterious comet, as Chiron in Aries 2019 is officially upon us. That's right, stargazers. Chiron is in fact a comet, and an incredibly unique one, too! In astrology, Chiron is referred to as the "wounded healer," as it represents our deepest wound, and our attempts to tend to this particular wound. Sounds interesting, doesn't it? It doesn't end there.

Remember, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel, and the same thing goes for Chiron. Despite the fact that Chiron is our "deepest wound," it's also our biggest superpower. Sounds like an oxymoron, right? Well, that's what makes it so special. Depending where Chiron is located in your birth chart, can help you determine where your superpower lies, as well as where it stems from, due to your own pain and suffering. Make sense? However, before you put your superhero cape on, just know there's a catch. We must first rise above our issues and feelings of inadequacy, before anything else.

How do you expect to heal others, if you still haven't healed yourself? In the end, understanding where your pain and suffering (Chiron) stems from, is also the key that unlocks your power, and healing abilities. According to Greek mythology, Chiron was the son of Saturn, and the most educated among the Centaurs. He was known for his wisdom and healing abilities, but after being struck by Hercules' arrow, his immorality gave him no choice but to overcome the pain on his own. Interestingly enough, Chiron's glyph or symbol, resembles a key, which I personally think is so fascinating, considering its symbolism and such.

Anyway, if you haven't had a chance to look at where Chiron is located on your birth chart, I highly suggest you do so, because why not? Face your truth, and find the will to work through it. Someone else in the world needs your help. I promise you.

Chiron Enters Aries: Feb. 18, 2019 - Apr. 14, 2027

February 2019 marks the beginning of Chiron's journey through warrior-like Aries, after more than seven years traveling through the mystical sign of Pisces. During its time in Pisces, the collective found healing through creativity, self-expression, and the imagination. We learned the meaning of compassion, universal love, and surrender.

Chiron in Aries, on the other hand, is here to help us improve our confidence, sense of self, and personal identity. Aries' motto is "I am," and that's precisely what we will be working through. Who are you? What are you trying to portray in this lifetime? This transit is very much aligned with our individuality, and personal mission.

For the record, you are exactly where you need to be in this life, and you are perfect just the way you are, so don't take this transit personal. However, there is a time and place for everything in astrology, and this is a time to focus on yourself. Period. For instance, who are you without the influence of society? What has the world taught you, that isn't necessarily aligned with your soul truth?

In the end, Chiron in Aries is here to help us tap into our inner warrior, and channel our individual courage. With that said, it is our duty to reflect on our personal power, and our unique truth, despite everyone else's opinion. Are you the standing up for yourself? You are in your right to be unapologetically yourself. Period.