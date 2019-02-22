Two months down, 10 more to go! TBH, I'm not really into countdowns, especially since the years already go by so fast. However, I couldn't help but notice how freaky-fast this year is going by. Speaking of which, these three zodiac signs will have the best March 2019, and it's because they thrive naturally off Pisces' mutable waters: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. I mean, are you even surprised? The water signs always come out to play when they can be utterly and completely themselves, which is why they feel right at home during Pisces season. Come out, come out, wherever you are, water babies!

Also, not sure if you've checked out this month's astro weather, but the sky will be poppin', to say the very least. For instance, just one day before Mercury stations retrograde in the depths of dreamy Pisces, Venus, planet of love and pleasure, will enter the sign of the water bearer, aka Aquarius. During this time, the collective will naturally gravitate towards relationships that feel strange and "out-of-this-world," or perhaps intellectually environments, where one can socialize with like-minded groups, freely and uninhibitedly. Shortly after, on Mar. 6, Uranus "The Great Awakener," planet of change, technology, and rebellion, enters Taurus, where it will remain until 2026.

That same day, there will be a magical new moon in Pisces, and just so you know, this won't be your typical lunation, given Uranus' influence. Remember, Uranus is a generational planet, so the intentions we set during this new moon phase could potentially last up to seven years, or more. Speaking of la luna, there will be a full moon in charming Libra on Mar. 20, which also happens to be the same day as the spring equinox. TBH, I love the moon, but I love spring and Aries season way more.

It's no wonder Aries has such high energy, stamina, and drive. The season of the ram kicks off on the first day of the astrological new year, which is also known as the Spring Equinox. Truth is, the term "springing forward" could not be more fitting, as we are being reborn, individually and collectively speaking. Granted, March always feels like a new dawn, but with Uranus' shifting into Taurus, chances are, this energy will also spark radical changes in each and every one of our lives. Are you ready for this? Settle down, Aries! It's not your birthday season yet.

That said, here's what the cosmos have in store for the whimsical water signs this month:

Cancer: Life Is But A Dream

Ah, Pisces season. What's not to love? If there's anyone who knows how to surf Neptune's waves, it's you, Cancer. The sun is beaming over your ninth house of education, higher-learning, philosophy, travel, and faith for the majority of the month, and your intuitive gifts are as sharp as ever. You're likely intrigued by culture and religion during this time, and you're oddly more open to taking risks, too! Dreamy vacation abroad? As long as you plan before Mercury stations retrograde!

Scorpio: You're Creating A Cosmic Canvas

Love is in the air, Scorpio. The sun is traveling through your expressive fifth house of creativity, romance, children, and individual truth for the majority of the month, and you're likely drinking dreamy Neptune's cosmic elixir from the heavens. Tapping into your vivid imagination, much? Now is the time to do so. Your creative juices are definitely flowing, so don't repress your artistic impulses! Your passions will be as smoldering as ever, although, be careful with that toxic ex fling during Mercury retrograde. You know what they say, they always come back.

Pisces: You're On A Magic Carpet Ride

Cheers to another trip around the sun, sweet Pisces. With the sun beaming over your sign for the majority of the month, you're likely back to basics, basking in Neptune's magic. Also, luscious Venus will be traveling through your secretive 12th house of karma and behind-the-scenes work, so your dreams will likely be as vivid as ever. Granted, your intuition is always on point, but nothing compares to the magic of your birthday season. So, whether you're celebrating with loved ones, or reveling in your peaceful solitude, always remember one thing, you are loved.