Do you keep secrets? I'm not even trying to brag here, but I know so many, and yet somehow, I've never told a soul. TBH, I legit blame my sun and rising sign for this; although, rest assured, these three zodiac signs can't keep a secret, so don't say I didn't warn you: Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius. For the record, if you happen to have any personal planets (sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in any of the zodiac signs mentioned above, don't take this the wrong way, as I am simply stating the facts.

Truth is, it doesn't matter how many times you ask someone not to disclose something. At the end of the day, what you consider a "secret" isn't always a "secret" to someone else. Plus, if you really think about it, secrets have an emotion attached to them, which is precisely why we refer to them as secrets, right? Just because we dread the thought of someone else finding out, doesn't necessarily mean someone else will understand that fear. On the contrary, if you're familiar with the zodiac, you know for a fact that not every sign has the same type of empathy.

That being said, here's why Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius are the absolute worst at keeping secrets:

Aries: The Gossip Is So Good They Can't Take It

Oh, Aries. No one said they were heartless per se, but despite their die-hard passion and utter impulsiveness, it's still important to take other people's privacy into consideration, right? It's not like they do these things on purpose. Although, they're usually at 100 mph, and it's kind of hard to stop them in their tracks. Plus, they talk so fast, they hardly remember what they spoke about during more than half of their heated debates. So, don't take it personally. Just make sure to keep your secrets to yourself.

Gemini: Gossiping Is Your First Language

Gemins mean no harm, I promise you that. At the end of the day, their mischievous personalities stem from their innate curiosity, and well, they just have so much to say. After all, they are ruled by Mercury the messenger, right? Divulging information is simply part of their soul purpose, and day-to-day routine. Think about it: Could you imagine a life without a fickle Gemini talking up a storm? (I know I couldn't.) Plus, they always have the juiciest gossip up their sleeve. How could you not partake in the conversation? It is what it is, y'all. Communicating is Gemini's territory, period.

Aquarius: What Secret? You Could Care Less

So, remember how I told you that Aries nor Gemini mean any harm? Well, it's a little different with our rebellious water bearer, aka Aquarius, is involved. Like a true rebel, this air sign is brilliant, logical, and detached AF. Trust me, the last thing on their mind is loyalty, warmth, or anything cute and fuzzy for that matter. On the contrary, Aquarius gets a kick out of social interactions, and people's reactions in general. That said, when our friend Aquarius is bored, they will simply go out of their way to get any sort of reaction. Anything from divulging secrets to unnecessary confrontation, or even a ruthless prank, is considered fun and games when Aquarius is in the mix. So, expect the unexpected.

Granted, what you see isn't always what you get, when the cosmos are involved. However, the different personalities of the zodiac are as clear as day, and simply part of their nature. So, with that being said, watch your back, and keep your secrets to yourself, stargazers!