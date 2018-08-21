These 3 Zodiac Signs Live A Double Life, So Don't Be Fooled By A First Impression

Hate to break it to you, stargazers, but nothing is what it seems. On the contrary, (and I'm not trying to be pessimistic here), those who appear to be one thing are more often than not the complete opposite. In fact, these three zodiac signs live a double life, so don't say I didn't warn you: Gemini, Libra, and Scorpio. Granted, it's a free country, and there's no such thing as perfect, right? However, you know I tell it like it is, and well, if you have any personal planets (sun, moon, ascendant, Mercury, Venus, or Mars) in the signs mentioned above, than you know for a fact I'm not a liar.

Truth is, everyone has a dark side, and in reality, everyone needs a little "darkness" in their life, in order to recharge and transform. It's the same when the lights go out and you go to sleep, or when you close a curtain in front of you, so no one can look in. Another good example of this is, the phases of the moon, especially since people are usually so afraid of the dark moon phase, when in reality, it's a time for renewal, and setting intentions. Now, for the record, when I say, "living a double life," I'm referring to someone who portrays themselves as one thing, and is really another.

That being said, these are the three zodiac signs that live a double life, so don't be fooled by a first impression:

Gemini: The Curious Chameleon

Are you surprised? I mean, how could I not include Gemini in the mix? Interestingly enough, that's exactly what it is: Gemini is always in the mix. Somehow, some way, no matter what, they always manage to be in all places at the once. Granted, Gemini also happens to be a mutable sign, and that in itself explains a whole lot. (Mutable signs are fickle, adaptable, and easily influenced.)

Gemini is fueled by curiosity and discovery. Their insatiable need to gather information, stems from their ruling planet Mercury, which is exactly how they share that information with the rest of the world. So, don't be surprised if your Gemini BFF ghosts on you, or if your Gemini crush suddenly has a change of heart. The twins are ever-changing, and for the record, it's completely out of their hands. Your feelings for them are similar to their complex duality; it constantly changes.

Libra: The Manic Mirror

For starters, Libra is ruled by charming Venus, the planet of love and beauty. However, Libra is an air sign, so its Venusian qualities materialize in a more logical way, meaning via communication and thought process. (Unlike Taurus who exudes its Venusian attributes in a more earthy and physical way.)

Now, granted, Venus is the planet of love and beauty; however, as per Greek mythology, the goddess of love is also vain, vengeful, and selfish. The symbol that represents Venus, the circle and the cross, is also a symbol of the mirror of Aphrodite, and Libra is exactly that: a real-life mirror seeking harmony and balance. However, in the midst of this, it's easy for Libra to get carried away mirroring others, and avoiding all types of confrontation, especially within themselves. Truth is, they're not always "peace, love, and namaste." On the contrary, there is a deep burning rage boiling within them, and a desperate need for balance.

Scorpio: The Soul Stealer

Scorpio is one of the most complex signs in the zodiac, and for good reason. This water sign is highly mysterious, secretive, and intense, as it is ruled by Pluto, the god of the underworld. Those born under this sign tend to experience reoccurring traumas since a very young age; hence their psychic empathy and sharp intuition.

Scorpio communicates with the other side, hidden in the shadows, away from the rest of the world. Their need to merge completely with another can be borderline obsessive, and their carnal desires constantly peer out of their hypnotic eyes.

Truth is, they don't do well with small talk, and superficial connections. Scorpio is a shameless soul stealer, and for the record, they don't always need to be in love, to want total control. Their intensity and possessiveness is part of their eternal trademark, and they want it all or not at all. A simple conversation with Scorpio is equivalent to hypnotherapy, and you don't even know it.