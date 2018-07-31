Please note: When I say worst luck, it doesn't mean it's the end of the world. For the record, luck is relative, but I still like to let my stargazers know what's up, right? With that said, these three signs will have the worst love life in August 2018: Gemini, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. Yes, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you can totally blame the cosmos for these not-so-stellar shenanigans. Oh, and don't get me started on this retrograde energy. I swear to the goddess of the love, I have never seen so many planets turn retrograde, let alone at the same time. I kid you not, in all of my years studying astrology, I've never witnessed energy like this. Not even close.

Granted, we've all had a dose of our good ol' friend Saturn Return and other tough transits, but if you ask me, 2018 really took it there. Fact: This year has been cold and ruthless, to say the very least. However (and I'm not just trying to be a goodie-goodie here), the universe always has our back. ALWAYS. What I'm trying to say is, all the doors that closed for you this year, closed for a reason. It's that simple. We are all creatures of habit, and we hate having the rug pulled from under us, but in the end, it's for our highest good. Let the cosmos take the wheel.

Gemini: You're Still Hella Retrograde, So Don't Start A Relationship

So, what happens when your ruling planet Mercury goes retro? This sh*t is bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S. Exactly. I know, Gemini. Friendly reminder: Don't sign any important contracts, don't make any important commitments, and last but certainly not least, don't start a relationship. Blah blah blah, at least you and I both know not to f*ck with Mercury, right?

However, instead of sitting there being negative, why not indulge in some Mercury retrograde-friendly activities? Like polishing your writing, for example, or organizing your paperwork. Something else to reflect on with Mercury Rx in Leo is, are you communicating from the heart? Are you expressing yourself authentically? You and your twin have lots to talk about.

Sagittarius: Not Happening, You're Still Trying To Get Over Your Ex

You know that saying, "leave the past where it belongs"? This is going to be your new mantra, Sagittarius. I kid you not, the universe is testing you, especially while Mercury is retrograde. Besides, why waste your time on something you know isn't going to work? You loathe commitment, but you're capricious about getting your way. It's not worth it, trust me.

Instead of putting yourself in a toxic environment, why not take the time to do something for yourself, for once? Venus enters your 11th house of friendships, groups, and extended network towards the beginning of the month. This is great energy for you, not to mention a lucky time for you to make exciting new contacts. Where's that schmoozing hat you take everywhere you go? Bring it out of your duffel! It's time.

Aquarius: You're Getting Through A Serious Lunar Eclipse Hangover

Dear Aquarius: This is probably the last thing you want to read, considering you've been to Mars and back, literally. However, I have a plan, so hear me out. I know you think you're "bad at love," and what not, but I promise you that is not the case. The people, situations, and prior commitments that have been taken away from you, are no longer meant to be in your life. You need to know that, and you need to trust it.

Change can be painful, but change is also a doorway towards a new beginning. What I'm trying to say is, let that sh*t go. You're not the same person you used to be, and that's fine. In the meantime, take advantage of this time to reflect, and meditate on your intentions. This too shall pass.