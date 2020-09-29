With spooky season almost here, you may want to deck out your Home Screen with some Halloween-themed designs. Luckily, there are a ton of choices available for iOS 14, with inspo floating around Twitter and app packs making it easier to customize your phone without spending hours hand-picking photos, colors, and text styles. If you'd rather take a shortcut and still get the look you want, here are 23 Halloween iOS 14 Home Screen ideas.

Apple's iOS 14 update is packed with fun features, but one of the updates iPhone users can't stop raving about is the ability to customize your Home Screen by swapping out existing icons for new app icon images and adding widgets. The only downside is creating your own design can take upwards of three hours, according to some creatives who've designed their own. Thankfully, some people are showcasing their creations you can download on Etsy, and then easily upload the icons to your phone for an aesthetic AF Home Screen.

Since iOS 14 dropped right before Halloween, there are plenty of designs available to give your iPhone a spooky season makeover. Once you've found an app pack you like, then you have to do some work for yourself. First, download Apple’s Shortcuts app to customize your icons with the new images you bought. Then, tap the plus sign in the top right corner of the app, which lets you change the name of the app by selecting Add Action > Scripting > Open App > Choose. Next, tap the app you want to change, then select "Next," change the app's name, and choose "Done."

Swapping out the image is easy, too. First, tap the three-dot menu next to the shortcut action twice, then choose "Add to Home Screen." Next, tap the option that says, "Home Screen Name and Icon," which will bring up your camera roll so you can choose the image you want to replace the app's original icon image. Changing your widgets is basically the same process, but you'll need to have Apple's Widgetsmith app downloaded to change the photos, text, and names of your Widgets.

TBH, the hardest part of the process might be deciding which Halloween app pack to buy. It won't bust the budget either, since many of the themes available range from free (!!!) to $8 per pack.

Once you've decided on a redesign for your Home Page and share the photos of your Home Screen like a proud iPhone parent on social media, consider tagging the creator since they put in hours creating a spooktacular design.