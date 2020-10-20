You may still be enjoying your PSL mornings, but it's going to switch to peppermint mocha before you know it. And even if you don't want to fully get into holiday mode, you at least can turn your attention to advent calendars a little early to make sure you score yours in time. Plus, these are advent calendars for your pup! While you sip a mini bottle from your wine advent calendar, you can also get your four-legged friend in on the fun with these advent calendars for dogs filled with treats just for them.

Since there's almost nothing more exciting than opening a gift every day in December, you definitely want to share that experience with your pup. Whether you're looking for an advent calendar with meaty treats, toys your dog can play with — or a combo of both — there are so many options to choose from. To help you decide on the best present for your best friend, check out these top picks for dog advent calendars.

1. Sam's Club — Advent Calendar for Dogs

This Advent Calendar for Dogs at Sam's Club is making a comeback after debuting in 2019. This year, it's available for purchase online, and it features all-natural treats like chicken burgers, duck fillets, chicken bites, and turkey stars — because pups deserve some fine holiday dining, too.

2. Costco — Irish Dog Foods Ultimate Advent Calendar for Dogs

Fans have been spotting the Irish Dog Foods Ultimate Advent Calendar for Dogs selling at Costco, though it isn't available online. For $39.99, your pooch gets a total of 125 grain-free treats and six toys. If you go in-store for this calendar, be sure to follow Costco's coronavirus safety policy, which includes a face mask requirement.

3. Walmart — Good Dog Advent Calendar

The Good Dog Advent Calendar is available on the Walmart website and doubles as holiday decor. It reads, "Dear Santa, I've been a good dog," and there are 25 numbered pockets you'll can fill with treats for the holiday. The treats don't come with the calendar, so you can pick out your pup's faves.

4. Pecto — The Holiday Tails 12 Days Of Christmas

This advent calendar available on the Petco website features 12 seasonally inspired toys, and your good boy (or girl) will get a new surprise every day.

5. Amazon — GoodBoy Meaty Treats Advent Calendar

The Meaty Treats Advent Calendar includes treat made with 100% natural meat. Your pooch will get a daily surprise, with options like chewy chicken strips, duck bites, beef fillets, beef bites, or something else perfect for the holiday.

6. Amazon — Himalayan Pet Supply Best Friend's Advent Calendar

This calendar features 24 days of treats made from all-natural ingredients in four flavors: bacon, chicken, peanut butter, and cheese. To top it off, the treats are apparently good for your pup's teeth.

