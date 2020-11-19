If you're ready to deck out your iPhone's home screen for Thanksgiving, you don't have to look further than Etsy. Sellers have put in the time to create so many festive designs, so you can easily customize your home screen in a snap. Seriously, these 15 Thanksgiving iOS Home Screen themes will help you deck out your phone for the holiday without spending much money or time.

Customizing iOS 14's home screen quickly became a trend since the Apple released the update back in September. Creating your own theme with a clear aesthetic can take hours, so purchasing a theme pack is worth it if you want to skip the time-consuming process of designing your own. Thankfully, Etsy creators have tons of themes available for a few dollars. Once you've downloaded a theme, you'll need to complete the same steps to customize Home as if you were creating your own. You'll upload your app and widget icons through Apple’s Shortcuts app and the Widgetsmith app, respectively. If you've never customized your home screen, you may want to check out how-to TikTok videos for help on how to put the theme together with the apps.

These designs include everything from pumpkin lattes to fall colors and earth tones. Here are some of the most eye-catching Thanksgiving iOS 14 home screen themes on Etsy to help you find your match.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These are only a few of the iOS home screen themes to choose from on Etsy, so if you still don't see one you'd like, try searching the shopping platform.

When you spend a few dollars for a pack, you're saving yourself the time and effort it takes to track down the perfect colors, photos, and more, so it's a worthy investment if you don't have a few hours to dedicate to customizing your home screen.