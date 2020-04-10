These 10 Commitment Rings Beautifully Show Off Your Love For Your Partner

Are you and your boo somewhere between IG official and "I do" official? If you're looking for a next step that doesn't involve walking down the aisle, then you might consider exchanging commitment rings. Wearing a promise ring is a beautiful way to say "I'm yours" without any paperwork, because it's possible that marriage just isn't on the table right now. Bachelor Nation couple Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have reportedly started wearing commitment rings to show their dedication to each other, and if you want to make a similar statement, then I've rounded up some rings that will perfectly express your love.

Couples opt to exchange promise rings before wedding bands for a number of reasons. Maybe your dream engagement ring (or your dream wedding celebration) isn't in your budget right now. Maybe you're not quite emotionally prepared to tie the knot just yet. Maybe the whole institution of marriage is simply not your thing. Here's the best thing about promise rings: They have no rules. While big diamonds are typically reserved for engagement rings, a commitment ring can be as shiny or as subtle as you like. From simple rose-gold bands to eye-catching opal baubles, here are 10 commitment rings you'll love showing off.

14K Gold Double Love Knot Ring $162 | Etsy What better way to symbolize your promise than with a double love knot? This interlocking ring is full of special significance, and the two bands can be ordered in any combination of rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold that you'd like.

Opal & Diamond Parisian Blossom Ring $75 | Local Eclectic For a little bit of bling, this opal and diamond ring is just the thing. This ring features a center opal surrounded by tiny diamonds on an 18K yellow gold vermeil band, and it's the perfect reminder that what you and your partner have is golden.

Sparkling Twisted Lines Ring $125 | Pandora If you love your boo to infinity and beyond, then this is the ring for you. This sterling silver ring has two intertwined rows of sparkling cubic zirconia, representing your inextricable bond.

Dual Birthstone Promise Ring $108 | Etsy Dainty and delicate, this sweet ring (which comes in 14K rose, yellow, or white gold) allows you to wear both your birthstone and your sweetie's at the same time.

Rose Gold Flower Petals Ring $75 | Pandora A promise ring is the beginning of so many possibilities, and flowers are a great way to reflect that blossoming future. Made with a 14K rose gold-plated metal blend, the band features cubic zirconia dotted around its waved perimeter, which look like tiny flowers when viewed from the side.

Clear Heart Beaded Ring $50 | Pandora Made from sterling silver with beaded detailing, this pretty heart ring is a wonderful way to say, "My heart is forever yours" — especially when that heart is silver with a shiny cubic zirconia center.

Rose Gold & Morganite Love Ring $78 | Local Eclectic Featuring a pink pear-shaped morganite stone set on an 18K rose gold vermeil band, this romantic ring is the picture of elegance. You can also get this same ring with a sterling silver band.

Engraved Initial Promise Ring $225 | Etsy Want something simple? This simply gorgeous initial ring is available in 14K gold, white, or rose gold, and it will allow you to take your beloved's first initial with you wherever you go.

Dainty Princess Birthstone Ring $74 | Local Eclectic If you want your commitment ring to give a special nod to your boo, this customizable ring allows you to wear your partner's birthstone on your finger. Made with a brass band and adorned with marquise- and round-cut Swarovski crystals, this ring provides just the right amount of sparkle (and also comes in yellow gold).

Tomboy Ring $198 | Catbird Available sterling silver or solid 14K yellow or rose gold, this cute chunky ring comes with the option to engrave up to eight characters around the outside of the band for a little something extra.