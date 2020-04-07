If you follow them social media, you might have noticed Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' rings on those fingers. While they haven't announced an engagement or marriage yet (and their reps didn't respond to Elite Daily's previous requests for comment), another Bachelor Nation couple might know what's up. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon shared their theory with Us Weekly on April 7.

“They honestly won’t tell us for real, which is really funny, but completely true, [but we think] that they had like some commitment ceremony in Europe,” Iaconetti shared. “It’s not a legal marriage, but they’re, like, committed long term.”

Haibon chimed in to say Unglert, who hadn't embraced commitment in the past, has been “putting so much effort” into his relationship.

“Dean had the reputation of being the F boy and not wanting to be in a committed relationship. And maybe some of that was a little bit true, which Dean has expressed many, many times,” Haibon explained. “He cares about Caelynn so much. And I think the ring is symbolic… Saying, ‘Hey, you know, I know I have a past, but I’m here for you. I want to be with you. And that’s why I’m wearing the ring because I want to show you that. I only want to be with you. I don’t even want I don’t want to just say I want to show you.’”

“I think Dean is sometimes his own worst enemy and [this time] he hasn’t self-sabotaged,” Haibon continued. “And I think that’s a very, very good thing, obviously.”

In fact, Iaconetti noted their relationship has only gotten stronger with time. “Normally when you leave Paradise, like, these Bachelor in Paradise couples, they start out the strongest when they’re leaving paradise and then it sort of like disintegrates. But with them we’ve seen it only strengthen over time,” she shared.

Things are going so well, Iaconetti thinks Unglert might even be reconsidering his strong stance against marriage. “He definitely said that she has made him reconsider the whole institution of marriage,” she shared. “Because before her he, like, had crossed that off the to do list. But now he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, I’m maybe into the idea again… That means a lot.”

Unglert has been super open about his anti-marriage views. He told Us Weekly on Dec. 6 that marrying Miller-Keyes was pretty much out of the question. “That’s never going to happen,” he blatantly said of the possibility of getting married to girlfriend Miller-Keyes. “She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, ‘Sorry, it’s not going to happen.’"

So, yeah. The idea that he'd reconsider that strong stance is huge.