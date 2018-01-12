There's A Clue Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant On Her Makeup Artist's Instagram

The last few months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for Kylie Jenner fans. Going completely MIA on on social media and rarely being seen out in public has made everyone pretty suspicious about those pregnancy rumors and whether or not they could be true. And, while she does occasionally post on her social media pages, it's always seemingly calculated (why is she wearing an oversized, puffy jacket? Why is she only posting a selfie showing just her face? WE NEED ANSWERS, KYLIE). At this point, we've been given what seems like a million clues and hints leaning toward the confirmation that she is pregnant, but without any official announcement, we're left simply wondering. But there's a clue that Kylie Jenner is pregnant on her makeup artist's Instagram to add to our arsenal of proof that she is expecting.

Kylie Jenner's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, has been working alongside the Kardashian sister for a while now. According to Allure, the pair first starting working together after Kylie messaged Ariel on Instagram and told him that she'd love to work with him if he was ever in L.A. Tejada responded, telling her that he'd be in L.A. next week (then actually booked the flight after, since he really wasn't traveling there, but just told Kylie he was, and come on, you'd do the same thing, too). The rest is history, and Tejada has been working with Kylie ever since, creating some stunningly gorgeous looks:

Tejada's Insta-feed was littered with photos of Kylie Jenner because, hello, she is Kylie freaking Jenner.

But lately, we've been seeing some ultra-gorgeous celebs on his feed (like Kim Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, and even our spirit animal, Kris Jenner)... but no Kylie. In fact, the last time Tejada posted a photo of Kylie is in November, which is juuusttt around the same time all the pregnancy rumors started flurrying about.

So it it just a coincidence? Or is this one more kalculated move on Kylie's part?

It's hard to say — especially because Kylie has been beyond private for months. According to Us Weekly, a source said that the reason Kylie Jenner has been so private is for a pretty good reason. The source said,

She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world. Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.

The source added,

She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that. She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.

Kind of understandable, considering she has had half of her life in the spotlight on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. I think if she is expecting, she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, should at least be allowed a little bit of privacy (even though the world is dying to hear what's really going on).

The bar is set pretty damn high if you're a Kardashian, and Kylie is well aware of that notion. In an interview with TIME magazine after being on their list of Most Influential Teens back in 2015, Kylie talks about how she doesn't realize how much her life influences others. She said,

I think people expect a lot out of [me and my family]. Whether we’re influential for one reason or another, it is what it is. I know how influential I am over my fans and followers. I feel like everything I do, my hair color, my makeup, I always start these huge trends, and I don’t even realize what I’m capable of.

Kylie, if you're reading this: You are very influential. So influential, in fact, that the world has nearly gone mad without you being present on social media.

What we're trying to say is, please come back.