The Zodiac Sign You Should Go On A First Date With In 2018, Based On Your Own Sign

As 2017 draws to a close, the planets Saturn, Venus, and Uranus are playing games with one another in the skies. If you're looking for a sign you should go on a first date with someone who isn't your "type," this is it. This coming year will be an important time for breaking out of orthodox structures that once bound you. That means that if you've always dated people your parents have approved of, this is a time to start figuring out what you want in a partnership, not them. In fact, it's time to stop seeking others' approval at all. In 2018, your challenge will be setting aside the beliefs you were raised with to find your own happiness in love.

In essence, that means trying new things. Paying attention to the people you have dated over the last year or so and their signs will give you valuable information about what you want romantically. Are you seeking a deep partnership or a travel companion? Do you feel the most free when you are in an open relationship with multiple partners? Or, deep in your heart, are you seeking that one person to settle down with for the rest of time?

Intuitively, you know what you need from love. In 2018, a first date with these signs might help you get where you need to go.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Should Date Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Aries loves to laugh, and Gemini is the constant entertainer. Aries has the tendency to leap to conclusions, especially about romance. But Gemini is sure to keep Aries on their toes, which is something this fire sign actually loves. This first date will start with drinks, lead to dancing, and end in some amazing sex. You might see one another again, or you might not, but a first date between these signs will flame their passion for spontaneity. That's pretty hot.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Should Date Libra (September 23 To October 22)

Both Taurus and Libra make for nurturing and devoted lovers, skilled at tending to both the heart and the hearth. Taurus can feast endlessly, while Libra adores being in the role of a provider. On a first date, Taurus should let Libra cook while they lean on the kitchen counter and chat. Both of these signs have a lot to learn about the role of nourishment in their intimate partnerships, and they can teach it to one another.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Should Date Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Cancer's sensitivity, combined with Virgo's interest in the body and health, will give each of them some interesting insights into one another's physicality. On a first date, Virgo can teach Cancer the importance of eating healthy and balancing physical activity with other forms of self-care. Meanwhile, Virgo's unimposing nature will make Cancer feel safe, comfortable, and well tended to.

Leo (July 23 To August 22) Should Date Sagittarius Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21)

Leo is the fire-tamer, and Sagittarius is directed fire. A first date with these two signs will see boundless creative energy. If they don't become lovers, then a business or artistic relationship might be in the cards for these two trailblazers. A first date between a Leo and a Sagittarius can go one of both ways: They'll either direct their blaze at one another, or choose to send it outward and take over the whole world.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21) Should Date Aquarius (January 20 To February 18)

Astrologers say this love is star-crossed, which is why a first date between a Scorpio and Aquarius can feel like a forbidden romance. But Aquarius' aloofness activates Scorpio's obsessive interest in mystery, while Scorpio's stinger presents intellectually-driven Aquarius with a challenge. Neither of these signs like an easy romance, and even securing a first date might pose them with a healthy challenge. If they can make it to a second outing, the water-bearer and water creature will find themselves in a romance for the ages.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19) Should Date Pisces (February 19 To March 20)

Dreamy Pisces might seem like no match for diligent, hardworking Capricorn, but the fish gives the earth sign access to a deep spirituality that will serve them well. Capricorn is the sign most likely to ask for someone's resume on a first date. Pisces challenges their notions of orthodox success. These fish spend so much time in their subconscious that there's always more to them that meets the eye. They might even remind the sea-goat they don't have to climb mountains forever. Didn't you know, Capricorn? For you, the easiest way to the sky is to swim.

