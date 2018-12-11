Cool puffer coats; stylish, waterproof boots; knit sweaters that pack a cozy punch; hats that are both warm and statement making—these are all cold weather staples that come back year after year. The winter cardigan trend, however, is quite the unexpected look du jour seeing as cardigans haven't really been in since what, the late 2000s? The aughts and '90s staple was championed by some of the decades' biggest icons like Cher Horowitz, Blair Waldorf, and Penny Proud but hasn't seen a huge resurgence until now. Taking into account that all things throwback are in, I guess it kind of makes sense afterall.

To clarify, the trend specifically encompasses button-up cardigans like those you probably once shopped for at Limited Too or Talbot's For Kids. They're preppy, collarless, and a staple in pretty much every school uniform wardrobe. And yet, they've been taking over Instagram, street style and runways alike throughout 2018 and have become one of the year and winter season's biggest trends. Whether you style yours with a cool dress and printed boots or dress it down with a pair of trousers and some cool equally retro sunglasses, you'll be sure to nail the trend.

Shop 12 of the best options below.

Prep School

Thanks to its argyle pattern and black cuff and collar accents, this cardigan looks straight out of prep school...which is honestly what makes it so great. Gossip Girl fans, shop your heart out.

Peachy Keen

A hairier take on the tamer knit classic, this peach cardigan will give you all the fuzzy feelings this winter.

Black and White

Thanks to its largely black color palette and subtle white stitched details, this cardigan makes for an excellently versatile staple.

Fine Lines

Thanks to its ribbing, this option will fit more like a button-up shirt than a loose cardigan.

Split Personalities

The color contrast of this blue cardigan is what obviously makes it pop, but its white buttons shouldn't be overlooked either. Wear it with a cool pair of jeans and some white boots for a super fresh look.

Pretty in Pink

Who doesn't love a little cable knit for the winter?

Red Hot

This cardigan is ace for its silhouette, which features a slightly cropped length and oversized sleeves. The deep V neckline also lets whatever you're wearing underneath shine.

Boxed In

The color palette and print of this option is perfect for the season, plus its slightly longer length will make for added warmth.

Back to the Future

'70s in print but '90s in silhouette, this cardigan boasts a whole lot of retro style in one bright garment.

Seeing Spots

Th killer leopard print of this cardigan makes it one of the most covetable of the bunch. Wear it over a black maxi dress and slip on some chunky combat boots and you've got an ace look.

Back to Black

Because a basic option is always necessary.

Super Sweet

This option features split colors and a ribbed material and looks great with light wash denim.