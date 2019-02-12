The air is so cold that it burns when you breathe it in. You're constantly thawing your freezing hands in your pockets. Nothing tastes as good as that first sip of hot tea. Am I painting you a picture of wintertime yet? Look, truth is, there's nothing easy about such harsh weather, but there is a silver lining in the form of winter fashion. If you're feeling down about the frostiest season of all, then you need to be reminded of the winter accessory you love to wear, according to your zodiac sign.

I mean, is there anything better than feeling the warmth of your outfit in the face of a frigid breeze? How satisfying is it to remember that you have your favorite beanie in your purse when your ears start to get cold? Winter fashion is deeper than any other. Why? Because the calming affect it has on you throughout the most difficult time of year makes winter fashion a spiritual experience.

While I'm sure you're piling on every single one of these accessories, there are probably certain ones that speak to you in a way that none of the others do. That may be because your zodiac sign rules over a certain body part and that accessory warms that part of you. Read on if you want to know what I'm talking about.

Aries: Beanies

Don't lie, you know you live for that feeling of a knitted beanie cradling your cranium. It's probably because Aries rules over the head and you're a sucker for anything that keeps your brain warm.

Taurus: Scarves

Your neck is sacred to you because Taurus rules over what's possibly the most elegant body part of them all. You love piling on as may fluffy and fashionable scarves as you can.

Gemini: Mittens

Your hands get cold often, don't they? You're super sensitive about that part of you because Gemini rules over hands. In your opinion, mittens are an absolute godsend. You dread forgetting them.

Cancer: Vests

Because Cancer rules over the chest and stomach, you're super sensitive about your core getting cold. A fashionable vest, whether it's puffer or wool, is your style choice for winter.

Leo: Sweaters

You can't go wrong with a soft and warm sweater. It probably has something to do with the fact that Leo rules over the heart and the spine. You just want your clothes to wrap you up in a hug.

Virgo: Umbrellas

Virgo rules over the digestive system, so realistically, all you're thinking about is how cute your umbrella looks whenever you have to rush through the rain and get to a bathroom. Am I wrong?

Libra: Onesies

You want to feel warm and cozy from head to toe, so is it any surprise that Libra's are obsessed with onesies? Maybe, just maybe, it's because Libra rules over skin and onesies warm up everything.

Scorpio: Thermal Underwear

Look, I know you Scorpios are probably tired of being associated with sex, but I don't make the rules. Scorpio rules over genitalia and you just want to keep your nether regions warm. Thermal underwear, anyone?

Sagittarius: Stockings

Your zodiac sign rules over the hips and thighs, Sagittarius, so is it any shocker that you love stockings and tights so much? You can wear them and feel both sexy and warm at the same time.

Capricorn: Earmuffs

You love being "that b*tch" with a pair of cute earmuffs and maybe, just maybe, it's because Capricorn rules over the skeletal system. It hugs your skull, keeps your ears warm, and you look adorable.

Aquarius: Legwarmers

You're eccentric and you can't help but make fashion choices that truly pop. I mean, it's true, Aquarius does rule over the ankles, but if I'm being honest, I think it's because you're a style star.

Pisces: Socks

You just want to keep your little feet warm, don't you Pisces? A pair of warm, fuzzy socks makes you happy as pie. Need I even mention that Pisces also happens to rule over feet?