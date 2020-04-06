The 'Westworld' Season 3, Episode 5 Promo Dives Into Serac's Backstory

Westworld's first four episodes of Season 3 have been a slow build to Dolores' revolution while explaining how and why the stakes are so high. In the center of Dolores' war sits Engerraund Serac, the co-founder of Incite, and the man who built Rehoboam, Dolores' primary target. This week, the revolution begins, as the Westworld Season 3, Episode 5 promo shows scenes of terrorist destruction and Dolores joining forces with Caleb's crew to take her plan to the next level. But it also promises a deep dive into the past and how Serac created Rehoboam. Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 3 follow.

Engerraund Serac has been a mystery since his introduction in Season 3's second episode. Characters have referred to him as a "black hole," and stated he'd done so much work to erase himself from the public eye, it's like he doesn't exist. Fans have started to question if Serac is merely an avatar for Rehoboam or if he is a ghost in the machine.

But Episode 4, "The Mother of Exiles," gave viewers their first flashback to Serac's childhood. And now, the new promo for Episode 5, "Genre," it looks like fans will get to see him found Incite with Liam Dempsey Sr. and create Rehoboam.

HBO on YouTube

As for this week's synopsis, HBO has not released anything other than the title. Not that the synopses this season have been generally helpful. But the twisted take on motivational slogans like "People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life," had a nice kick to them. Instead, the trailer provides its own philosophical koan: "Building a god is not easy." (I assume this is due to a lack of Ikea-style instructions.)

All joking aside, Dolores has referred to Rehoboam as "a god" several times throughout the season. She's also told people, "The real gods are coming," meaning herself and her fellow hosts. Serac referring to his creation as a god as well brings an interesting twist to the proceedings, suggesting he and Dolores are far more alike in their view of the world than one would think.

There are also a few images in this trailer of which fans might want to take note. The scene at Incite, for example, where Connells and Bernard are looking over a map of the world. What is that map telling viewers about Rehoboam's plans? And who is the dignitary walking down the red carpet at the 48-second mark?

The second half of Westworld's third season looks like it might be out of control.