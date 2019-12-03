The Weeknd released his new song, "Heartless," on Nov. 17, but remember when we told you about his other new song coming soon? The one supposedly about a certain ex-girlfriend, *cough cough* Selena Gomez. Well, apparently, the song might never see the light of day. I'm sad to report after all the hype, The Weeknd's "Like Selena" may not come out after all.

Just one week after fans noticed a song called "Like Selena" registered under The Weeknd's real name, Abel Tesfaye, on his ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) page, the song has been deleted as of Dec. 3.

Whether it was just a false alarm or The Weeknd wasn't quite as ready to share the song with the world as he initially thought, the only thing that seems certain is we'll have to wait longer, if not forever, to hear the track. "Like Selena" sounded like it was about to be personal AF, so naturally, fans are disappointed with the fact it may not be released.

Thankfully, for now, our boy Abel decided to hold us over with more new music. He did not disappoint with the release of "Heartless" and he's since released an epic lyric video for the track.

Though it's not "Like Selena," fans still believed there were references to his ex tucked inside the lyrics. The Weeknd sang about his playboy ways throughout the entirety of the bop.

"’Cause I’m heartless / And I’m back to my ways ’cause I’m heartless / All this money and this pain got me heartless/Lowlife for life ’cause I’m heartless / Said I’m heartless / Tryna be a better man, but I’m heartless."

TBD on whether we'll actually get to hear "Like Selena" or if we'll be forced to contemplate what the song was about until the end of time. One thing's for sure: there's a lot of history to unpack between these two. Gomez and The Weekend began dating in January 2017, however, they split a mere 10 months later, reportedly due to conflicting schedules.

Considering their history together, I can hardly blame The Weeknd for opting out of releasing "Like Selena." Whether the song was about her or not, just the mere sound of her name coming out of his mouth would have sent fans into a frenzy. Still, when the time is right to drop "Like Selena," I'm all ears.