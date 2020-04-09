Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Hollywood is filled with on-again, off-again couples, but The Weeknd and Bella Hadid hold a special place in fans' hearts. The couple, who were first linked in April 2015, have made headlines with their relationship for the better part of five years. When they were going strong, they were the ultimate power couple, and even when they split, they remained on good terms in the public eye. So much so, The Weeknd's 2020 album, After Hours, was seemingly inspired by their relationship (and only made their fans want them to get back together more). The Weeknd and Bella Hadid's quotes about each other over the years reveal just how supportive they are of one another, no matter what their relationship status is.

October 2015: The Weeknd Makes The First Move

The "Blinding Lights" singer was never shy about revealing how he first connected with Hadid. "I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness. My motive was literally to work with her," The Weeknd told Rolling Stone in October 2015.

Although Hadid rejected his professional proposal, The Weeknd wasn't giving up on meeting her so easily. “I was like, ‘All right, cool — we can meet up face-to-face,'” he said.

February 2016: Bella Is The Weeknd's Biggest Fan

Hadid and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut at the Grammys a day after Valentine's Day, and the model couldn't help but gush over her boyfriend. "This is YOUR day baby!" she captioned an Instagram pic of the pair on the carpet. "I'm so proud of you ❤️I feel so lucky to be by your side."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Months later, she opened up about The Weeknd's success at The Grammys, telling Glamour in August 2016: "It was a big night for him. He has worked so hard, and he did so well that night. As a girlfriend, I wanted to be there to support him. Seeing him so happy when he won a Grammy made me so happy."

March 2016: The Weeknd Shows Up For Hadid

Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid raved about her boyfriend's constant support on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards on March 20, which they attended together. "It's nice to be able to have a support system like that," Hadid said. "He's so great. I'm happy he's here."

E! News on YouTube

November 2016: BFF Status

Shortly after news broke that The Weeknd and Hadid split in early November, it was announced the "Starboy" singer would perform at The Victoria's Secret fashion show for the second year in a row.

Considering Hadid was walking in the show, fans were sure things would be awkward, but it turned out to be no problem for the supermodel. "I think he's going to kill it," she told E! News. "There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance."

December 2016: The Aftermath of the VS Show

Hadid wasn't lying — there was no tension between the former couple when she strutted past him on the Victoria's Secret runway on Nov. 30.

After the show, she captioned a since-deleted pic of the moment they crossed paths: "Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always."

Kristy Sparow/WireImage/Getty Images

February 2017: Some Things Never Change

Hadid had no intention of letting her split from The Weeknd ruin their special bond. "I'll always respect him, and I'll always love him," she told Teen Vogue in Feb. 2017. "Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you've fought so hard to build."

December 2018: Not-So-Subtle Shoutouts

By May 2018, Hadid and The Weeknd had reconciled. During her December "73 Questions" interview with Vogue, she referred to The Weeknd as the most beautiful person she knows and the one person who makes her laugh the hardest.

Check out her answers at the 3:20 mark in the video below:

Vogue on YouTube

March 2020: The Weeknd Expresses His Post-Breakup Feelings

The Weeknd and Hadid split up for the final time in August 2019, but fans couldn't help but notice a ton of lyrics on his After Hours album seemingly reflected on his past with Hadid. On his track "Hardest to Love," The Weeknd appeared to blame himself for their breakups.

He sings: "But I've been the hardest to love / You're tryna let me go, yeah / And I can see it, I can see it / I've been the hardest to love / It's hard to let me go, yeah"

He also gave a subtle nod to their on-and-off relationship status, singing: "I can't, can't believe you want me / After all the heartbreaks, after all I've done, oh-oh-oh / No, I can't, can't believe you trust me / After all the rough days, you still call me up."