The Wedding Style To Avoid, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As any episode of TLC's Say Yes To The Dress will show you, no two brides are the same. Some like it glitz, some like it country, and some like it #NYFW couture. But personal preferences, guest lists, and budgets aside, the wedding style to avoid may actually have something to do with your zodiac sign and its ruling quality: cardinal, fixed, or mutable. As there are 12 zodiac signs, each of the three qualities holds four signs — with the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn), the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius), and the mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces).

"Cardinal Signs are the first sign of the zodiac. Fixed Signs are the signs that are birthed in the middle of the seasons. Mutable Signs are the last signs of the seasons," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Elite Daily. Sign qualities are seasonally based, and can often provide a unique perspective when unpacking your zodiac identity and fine-tuning your likes and dislikes (especially when wedding planning comes into play).

Your zodiac quality may provide some inspiration for how you and your boo want to say your "I do's," as well as some sage insight into the wedding styles that may not be right for you.

Cardinal Signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn Giphy As the first signs of the seasons, cardinal signs are natural achievers. "They inspire other signs to take action and pursue their dreams. They are the initiators, the doers, the spark. They can be impulsive, but only because they like to keep things moving and flowing," Stardust says. But what kind of weddings do these self-starters stray away from? Aries (March 21 to April 19): "Weddings that have a lot of protocol and restrictions will make an Aries see red. To them, a wedding is a time to have fun and let your hair down." astrologer Cindy Mckean says. Cancer (June 21 to July 22): "Cancers are intimate people. They would want to avoid something that is all show, pomp and splendor and there just to impress," astrologer and life coach Linda Joyce says. "If the people they love are present, they’re happy." Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): "Libra is all about beauty and luxury. Anything that does not have flowers, perfect table settings, a wonderful venue, will not do. No wedding in the barn or the back yard of their house, unless it can be turned into something beautiful," Joyce says Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): "Capricorns are either very traditional or wild and free spirits. They are practical and would prefer not to spend their savings on one day. An extravagant wedding is probably not on their wish list, unless they’re into impressing others. Then either extreme is possible," Joyce says.

Fixed Signs: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius Giphy In the middle of the seasons, fixed signs keep their eye on the prize. "They are the hard workers and diets of the zodiac, the signs who put dreams into action — who build and create," Stardust says. "Once they have made their mind up on a situation, they don’t bend. However, they don’t let drama get in their way of having fun." But with their drive to turn their dreams into realities, what wedding styles are fixed signs likely to avoid? Taurus (April 20 to May 20): "Taurus is about luxury and pleasure. It could be expensive or not, but it has to be fun. They would not want something too stiff and traditional. They want to have a wild time, they want to dance on the table tops. They would reject a wedding with too many rules," Joyce says. Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22): "Leo’s want to shine. They want the best. So anything that is inexpensive or too ordinary would not interest them. They want the speeches, the dance. All the things that make them a star. So ,if it’s not full of pomp and circumstance, it’s rejected," Joyce says. Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): "Weddings that are too bright, too loud, and too open will drive a Scorpio crazy. They enjoy their privacy and being incognito. Without enough places to take refuge at a wedding, they won't enjoy their time," Mckean says. Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): "Weddings without enough people," Mckean says. "Aquarius loves to socialize so not having enough people around to mingle with will be plain boring for an Aquarius."