Caution: Spoilers ahead. Netflix’s latest reality dating show Love is Blind has already blown up across the internet for its many cringe-y moments. After meeting in “pods” and not seeing their eventual significant others until one of them proposes, the series’ couples enter the real world together, only to have their wedding day four weeks later. In the end, five couples make it to their wedding days, and even with the drama that ensued on some, the wedding dresses on Love is Blind are all beautiful glimpses into each bride’s style.

With two weeks before the big day, the brides-to-be, their moms, and their friends were all brought to CTO Bridal in Atlanta to pick out their dream dresses. In an interesting move, the other participants also weighed in on each other’s dresses — Lauren even ended up in a dress that Amber tried on first.

“When I put on the dress, I was like, ‘Wow, I can see it,’” Giannina said before debuting her wedding dress in an emotional scene straight out of Say Yes to the Dress. Though the entire process is an “experiment,” it was emotional and real watching all the female participants achieve their bridal dress epiphany — apart from Jessica, who had a bit of a breakdown. Still, all five of them ended up with a dress and walked down the aisle.

While the weddings all had plenty of action to focus on (Giannina’s runaway bride moment, for example) and the anxiety that one of the couples will call the whole thing off at any moment, all the brides looked truly gorgeous. For the most part, they all stuck with pretty simple designs for their big day, with form-fitting silhouettes being the most popular with the group. Although only two couples left the show officially wed, all the brides definitely left in style.

Netflix

Giannina wore a strapless, A-line dress that flowed around her. The bodice was intricately embellished and had a sweetheart neckline. Its long train added even more drama to her escape from the venue — she looked straight out of a movie until she fell and got the dress muddy.

Netflix

Though over budget, Amber wore a mermaid silhouette that was embellished with rhinestones and had floral lace detailing, a V neckline, and very sparkly straps. The back of the dress, designed by Anya Bridal, was open with some illusion lace.

Netflix

Kelly had a very emotional time trying on dresses with her sister. But in the end, she went with a strapless Madison James dress that plunged in a deep V and had a long train. Its A-line shape featured lace on the bodice and train and was see-through on the back.

Netflix

Jessica wore a very simple, trumpet-style dress with a full bottom. The material shone and was tailored perfectly to her body. The strapless, sweetheart dress had buttons trailing down the back to add a timeless, classic feel. She styled the simple dress with sparkly, fringe earrings.

Netflix

For her marriage, Lauren also wore a trumpet-style dress, but it was very different from Jessica's. The bottom fanned out in a massive tulle skirt that had a small train, and her gown also had a V neckline and thin straps. Lauren styled her dress with a rhinestone belt and feathers in her hair instead of a veil.

With all the drama and anxiety that came with Love is Blind’s Wedding Episode, the brides all glowed in their dresses as they walked down the aisle. Sadly, only two of them got to party at the reception and get the full wear out of the dresses. If you’re still reeling and need even more Love is Blind analysis, however, check out what the participants’ wedding day body language said about them.