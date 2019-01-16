They say your wedding day goes by in a blur, and I believe it. Maybe it's the surreal experience of getting married, or the culmination of the literally hundreds of choices you've made in the months leading up to your wedding day. These choices include, of course, your wedding dress (if you feel inclined to wear one). And let's be honest, if you got that decision wrong, you'll probably feel pretty bummed. So, don't be afraid to use every tool at your disposal, including knowing the wedding dress style to avoid based on your zodiac.

By taking your zodiac sign into account, you can focus on who you are and what you want in your life for the rest of year, and use that to inform your wedding dress choice. In other words, it can help keep the wedding mania from causing you to pick the dress you think you (or your bossy bridal party) should get, rather than the one that will truly speak to your heart and reflect you who are. That said, a good place to start is by eliminating the type of dress you definitely don't want. With all that in mind, here is the style of dress you should probably steer clear of, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Mermaid silhouette David’s Bridal On Aries’ wedding day, they want to be able to be fully in the moment and not worried about feeling confined by a narrow skirt or laced up in a corset. They need to be free to dance and just have fun. While they may appreciate the appearance of this silhouette, in practice, a mermaid dress is just too uncomfortable and confining.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Trendy DameandMaiden For Taurus, their wedding day is a chance to fully indulge in their passion for classic, timeless romance, so they should steer clear of anything too trendy. Even though this jumpsuit is kind of everything. Maybe for the honeymoon? Just sayin’.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Simple elegance BHLDN When it comes to bridal fashion, Gemini is pretty fearless. They want to make a serious impact when they walk down the aisle. So, while they can certainly see the appeal of a clean and simply elegant wedding dress, they are not going to be able to resist a dress that brings the drama instead.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Jumpsuit BHLDN Emotional Cancer wants their wedding day to be all about romance and feeling the fantasy, and as such, they want a dress that oozes femininity. While a jumpsuit is a fierce choice, it just doesn’t have that classic wedding feel that Cancer craves.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Vintage Unique Vintage For Leo, their wedding day is their opportunity to show just how fashion-forward they are — and show off a little skin, too. After all, today is the day that all eyes are on them, a dream come true for this sign. While vintage wedding dresses are very pretty, this is sign that wants something more modern, and maybe even avant-garde.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sept. 22): High-low silhouette ASOS For discerning Virgo, the ideal wedding dress would have classic, clean lines and plenty of glamor. The one thing it wouldn’t have is a high-low skirt. To this picky sign, the silhouette just looks too busy to the eye. Plus, why give up all that yardage in the front when it could be covered in beads?

Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22): Maxi dress Modcloth On Libra’s wedding day, they want to be able to show off plenty of alluring skin. They are all about sex appeal and glamor and being able to dance the night away. While a maxi dress may be chic, they would be worried about stepping on their skirt all night.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Ballgown David's Bridal This is a sign that wants to be edgy — yes, even on their wedding day. While a ballgown may be the perfect princess dress for other signs, for Scorpio it is far too traditional.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Traditional David's Bridal When Sagittarius is wedding dress shopping, they're going to be looking for a dress that represents their personality: quirky, spontaneous, and full of whimsy. A more traditional wedding dress may be gorgeous, but whimsical it is not.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Embellished David's Bridal Capricorn runs a tight ship, in life and in wedding dress selection. This is a sign that appreciates clean, elegant lines, and anything too fancy or embellished is just going to feel too fussy for this sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Casual PureCoutureAtelier/Etsy On Aquarius’ wedding day, they are going to want to do things in a big, big way. That includes both partying at the reception and in the silhouette of their dress. While the comfort and flexibility of a more casual wedding dress may appeal to Aquarius, they are ultimately going to want a dress that is full on drama and glam. The bigger, the better.