I don't want to speak on behalf of everyone, but I feel like it's safe to say most of us have had a dream about being a young celebrity (actor, athlete, or otherwise) kissing under a waterfall. Right? Does that ring true for you guys? The videos of Vanessa Morgan's engagement vacation with her new fiancé Michael Kopech are the things fantasies are made out of. (Like, rainbows were involved, people.) The Riverdale actress and professional baseball player shared the exciting news on Wednesday, July 3, and fans can't stop swooning the footage.

Using my context clues, it looks like Morgan and Kopech scurried off to a remote and luxurious natural location full of canyons, valleys, natural whirlpools, and yes, waterfalls. If you pop over to Morgan's Instagram, you'll see an archived story that simply has the engagement ring emoji hovering beneath it. If you click on that, you'll be treated to some of the most beautiful scenery you've ever seen.

It looks as though Kopech and Morgan set up shop at the top of a waterfall where the literally pitched a tent and made pancakes over an open fire. The camera pans from one direction to the next and each new angle is more stunning than the last.

Instagram/Vanessa Morgan

Along with the gorgeous location, Morgan was sure to get lots and lots of shots of her hubby-to-be. Fans can see him diving into a rainbow drenched oasis, swinging off of a tree, and lounging in a shallow pool gazing down at the valley below him.

Instagram/Vanessa Morgan

Oh yeah, then there's that waterfall...

Instagram/Vanessa Morgan

While Morgan did a stellar job documenting their trip, it was actually Kopech who posted the video of the moment he popped the question. In the video, we see Kopech walk Morgan over to what he must consider the "perfect spot" before getting down on one knee. Once she says yes, viewers can hear applause and whistles from folks off screen who must have been watching the whole thing go down. Kopech triumphantly throws his hand up in the air.

Kopech paired the video with a romantic AF caption to Morgan. It began, "So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you."

Honestly? Yes.

Kopech continued,

I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol.

The 23-year-old pro ball player added, "You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical."

He concluded, "I’m incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan."

All together now: Awwww!

Congratulations, guys! I'm just going to need the exact latitude and longitude coordinators of where the hell you guys went.