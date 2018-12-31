If you needed examples of why, exactly, BTS ruled the world in 2018, look no further than the videos of BTS' MBC Gayo Daejejun performances. Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin took to the stage at the Korean year-end music festival to fans' delight. While the boys always give 100 percent for each and every performance, considering their Gayo Daejejun appearance was their last of 2018, it should come as no surprise that their performances were charged with a bit more gusto as the boys helped ring in 2019.

Just to recap, BTS has been really busy throughout the holiday season. On Dec. 25 (yes, Christmas day), the boys performed a medley of their biggest songs through the years at SBS Gayo Daejun, including "NO more Dream" (2013), "Boy in Luv" (2014), "Dope" (2015), "Fire" (2016), "DNA" (2017), and "IDOL" (2018). Then, three days later on Dec. 28, the boys performed all their solo singles at the annual KBS Gayo Daechukjae. Now, they blessed fans with one last performance for 2018 at MBC Gayo Daejejun and fans couldn't be more thankful.

Unlike the other two year-end music festivals where BTS didn't appear on stage until the end of the night, the boys hit the Gayo Daejejun stage relatively early to perform one of their biggest hits of 2018, "Mic Drop Remix." And let me tell you: they did not disappoint (shocker, I know). On top of slaying their trademark ~hard~ choreography and J-Hope's mismatched sneakers, there were a record number of exposed foreheads (I counted FIVE). And instead of dropping a literal mic at the end like usual, Suga dropped a scroll with a New Year's greeting on it for fans at the end. Way to go hard during the performance and then make us melt on cue, Suga!

During the countdown to midnight in Korea, the boys gathered in a group hug to celebrate, so prepare to be struck through the heart with UwUs.

Shortly after, the boys hit the stage once more on New Year's for a killer performance of "Idol." The concept for the performance was "Students" and instead of dressing in their usual eclectic assortment of colorful suits or their modern spin on hanbok, the boys dressed in school uniforms. Swoon and a half!

The performance blew fans away, especially the dance break at the end their moves are literally inhuman. Check out the performance below.

What an amazing way to ring in the new year. BTS has accomplished so much in 2018, from charting two #1 albums on the Billboard charts with Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer and winning countless music awards worldwide to their album cover being nominated for a Grammy (which despite going to the art director Husky Fox, is still no small feat). When watching BTS' passionate performances, it becomes perfectly clear why the boys have come so far. And it looks like we only have more amazing achievements to look forward to in 2019.

Happy New Year, BTS!