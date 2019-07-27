There's nothing quite as delightful as watching a celebrity fangirl over their own favorite superstars, especially because it really makes us normal people feel like celebrities are just like us. The latest celeb to gush over another star (er, stars) is Riverdale actor Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle on the show. Melton posted a video of himself fangirling over a popular K-Pop group, and it's honestly the cutest thing I've seen all week. This video of Riverdale's Charles Melton watching BTS' GMA performance confirms that the actor is definitely part of the BTS ARMY.

On Friday, July 26, Melton posted a two-minute, 20-second video on his Twitter captioned, "A little throwback to BTS & SF #TheSunIsAlsoAStar." The video featured a supercut of different events in Melton's life, and most of them, you'll be pleased to hear, were BTS-related. The video starts off with someone asking Melton, who was on a press tour for The Sun Is Also a Star at the time, "Charles, do you like BTS?" At first, Melton kept it super calm and casual with a simple "Yeah." But, then the voice on the other side of the camera revealed something that piqued Melton's interest a little more — BTS was going to be the musical act when Melton was appearing on Good Morning America. At first, Melton couldn't believe it. He said "You're kidding," and shook his head in disbelief. But as the news sank in, he appeared to get more and more excited and even Facetimed his sister, Tammie Melton, to tell her the news. Needless to say, she was also pretty freakin' excited.

After sharing the news with his sister, Melton's video cuts to him standing in the crowd chanting "BTS! BTS!" as BTS performs on the Good Morning America stage. There's also footage of him dancing to BTS' music next to his The Sun Is Also A Star costar Yara Shahidi and even chatting with a BTS member. On May 15, Melton also posted a video to his Instagram captioned "I purple you," which is how the BTS ARMY says "I love you." In the video, Melton was standing next to Shahidi, RM, and the entire BTS crew, which must have been a pretty exciting moment. Both Melton's Instagram video and Twitter video are unbelievably adorable and relatable for all ARMYs, and there's no question that Melton's love for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and their music gives him honorary ARMY status.

Melton isn't the only celebrity to publicly fangirl over BTS recently. On May 5, singer Khalid went to the BTS concert at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles, California. From the concert, he posted a video of himself singing along with Jimin's solo song "Serendipity". Twitter user @idoltear also posted a video of Khalid rolling up to the concert with a massive smile on his face showing his excitement for the big performance.

It's pretty wild that even some of the most talented actors and artists melt into a puddle when BTS enters the vicinity. It just goes to show the power of the BTS boys, K-Pop, and all the ARMYs. Hopefully, fans can look forward to seeing Melton interact with BTS even more in the future.