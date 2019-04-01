We should have known when Kanye West's song "Runaway" turned up as the soundtrack behind the intense new trailer for Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that things were gonna be a little different this time around. And man, were they different when the first episode dropped on March 31. For one thing, the show's got a new star. Kanye appeared in his first-ever direct-to-camera confessional alongside his wife, Kim Kardashian, and OMG you guys, I was definitely not prepared for this new twist! If you didn't catch the milestone appearance, then you need to see this video of Kanye West's first KUWTK confessional ASAP. Because it's legit amazing and I'm actually really excited to see where this whole thing goes.

"This is my first time doing this," Kanye tells the camera during the season premiere. "I’m not actually attempting to do good. This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles before we can finally fly."

Did you hear that you guys? Kanye just compared Kim to Elastigirl, a superhero with a big booty who's able to reshape her body in a whole bunch of ways, and nothing on this show has ever been so accurate.

Check out Kim and Kanye's first kouples konfessional. And yes, I know the whole "K" thing is totally overdone, but don't @ me guys. It just felt really right here.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm totally feeling this new dual confessional vibe! I didn't even realize Kanye KUWTK interviews were the thing that was missing from my life, but now that they have officially arrived, I am so here for it!

Anyhoo, after his big superhero revelation — and, like, of course Kanye thinks of himself as a caped crusader who will one day be able to fly — Mr. and Mrs. Incredible then reveal that they are expecting a fourth child via surrogate — a boy! — and c'mon guys, tell us something we don't already know!

"I'm very happy," Kim says during the joint interview. "I feel like the energy is gonna be very balanced out."

Of course, she then later dished to Kylie that she's "low-key freaking out.

"I didn’t think it was going to happen," she divulged to the makeup mogul. "I thought, like, 'Oh, it probably won’t even take, so who cares?" My two little ones are going to be a year apart!"

"That's amazing," Kylie tells her. And, like, way to put a positive spin on things, girl!

Elsewhere in the ep, we get an entire segment dedicated to Kanye returning to Chicago to address his feud with Rhymefest, Khloé taking Kourtney on a girls trip to help her get over her breakup with Younes Bendjima, and, sadly, a super-happy Khloé talking about how great (!) things are with Tristan.

Ugh.

How many episodes left until we have to watch that whole train wreck play out?

Tick-tock. Tick-tock Tick-tock.