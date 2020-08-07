ARMYs have yet to hear many of BTS' newest songs from Map of the Soul: 7 performed live since their Map of the Soul world tour got postponed until 2021. In order to get their spirits up, BTS put on a virtual Bang Bang Con: The Live concert for fans, but the setlist only featured a select number of a songs from their latest album. While they briefly heard the vocal line's sub-unit track "Zero O'Clock," fans crossed their fingers to one day hear the whole song live. This video of BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, and V singing "Zero O'Clock" at karaoke is the next best thing. Halfway through the performance, it takes an unexpected turn that you just have to see for yourself.

The video began with V showing off his flawless vocals by covering Ha Dong-Kyun's "Please Love Her" and Natalie Cole's "Love." Fans agreed his baritone voice was made for those tracks, and hoped he would drop full covers of the songs on SoundCloud in the future.

After V's two solo karaoke sessions, Jungkook and Jimin joined him for a performance of "Zero O'Clock." Since it's a sub-unit track featuring the vocal line, they only needed Jin to complete the song's set. Still, the trio made things work and divided the parts accordingly.

Their performance started off pretty chill, but once they got to the second verse, Jungkook raised the speed on the karaoke machine and added a traditional trot beat to the background, causing V to sing his part much faster than the original version.

If that wasn't enough, Jimin pressed a few more buttons, which caused the song to go even faster and to have more effects throughout it. By that point, the guys totally abandoned singing "Zero O'Clock" seriously and, instead, turned it into the most chaotic performance ever. The guys were so loud that RM and Jin opened the door to see what was going on.

Jungkook and Jimin then went back to singing ballads by covering Jin's "Epiphany." Out of all the songs they performed, none of them got them as hyped as Yoon Jong-shin's "Like It," which inspired J-Hope and Suga to join the karaoke session as well. Keep in mind, this song is also a ballad, but the guys changed the pace to make their cover more interesting.

Watch it all go down below.

BTS always has so much fun together, and seeing them laugh and enjoy themselves makes ARMYs smile every time.