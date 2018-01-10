The Versace Family's Reaction To 'American Crime Story' Is Anything But Positive

Ryan Murphy is no stranger to controversy. During his years with Glee, he got into fights with artists who refused to allow their songs to be covered by the show. His American Horror Story series has needed last minute edits when mass shootings have made his TV violence a little too close to home. But he's never dealt with anything quite like what's happening ahead of the release of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The Versace family's reaction to American Crime Storyhas been swift and unequivocal. They've seen what the show had done with the story of the late Gianni, founder of the fashion house that bears his name, and They. Do. Not. Approve.
With the show coming next Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Versace family's campaign against the series began in earnest this past Monday, Jan. 8. They put out a statement saying that the show was a work of fiction, that they had not consented to this series being made, and it should be considered unauthorized, as well as factually incorrect.
The Versace family is not having it. As one of the major brands in the fashion world, with serious clout on both the New York runway scene and the red carpet, they were having the last word. Today, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, they put out a much longer, far more detailed statement, making it clear what they found offensive.
For those who can't read between the lines the euphemism "medical condition" that the Versace family is referring to is HIV. The book on which this is all based, Vulgar Favors by Orth, claims that Gianni Versace was found to be HIV positive during the autopsy. The show works that in by showing their lead character going to the doctor for this condition at one point early in the series.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story airs on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.