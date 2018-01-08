Are Penelope Cruz & Donatella Versace Friends? What We Know About Their Relationship
We're only on Season 2 of American Crime Story, but the series already has a lot to live up to. Not only is it part of the Ryan Murphy empire, following in the footsteps of the über successful American Horror Story, but also their own Season 1. The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story was a critical darling, taking home a slew of Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. Season 2 will be The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and fans want details. Are star Penelope Cruz and Donatella Versace friends? Cruz plays the famed designer in the series, the head of the fashion empire her late brother left behind.
Before going further, it should be noted that Versace was not originally slated to be the second season of American Crime Story. The production's original conception was to go hard into the political waters (as American Horror Story just did this last season) and focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, sourcing their work based on the book Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital by Sheri Fink. Due to scheduling issues Katrina could not start production until 2018, causing the show to flip the seasons around.
But weathering production issues wasn't the only problem this series has faced. Unlike restaging the O.J. Simpson trial, which was a very public and well documented event, the death of Gianni Versace is an altogether different beast. The family of Nicole Brown Simpson, for instance, wanted her death (and O.J.'s unfair acquittal) pushed in the public eye as much as possible, both for the justice and for the cautionary tale aspects. While there were those who perhaps weren't totally happen with the series' portrayal, they were drowned out by those who supported it.
Not so with this one. The Versace family has already gotten out in front of the series before it debuts on Jan. 17, decrying it as "a work of fiction" and denouncing Murphy and company for dragging their family name through the mud.
Speaking to Deadline, the Versace family said:
Unlike the Browns, the Versace family is also extraordinarily powerful in their sphere of influence in the fashion world. Their brand was one well represented at the Golden Globes last night, and will be again across the red carpet for the rest of Awards season. When they announce they did not authorize the show to do a dramatization of any of this, it carries weight.
FX insist they stand by their sources.
So where does this leave the stars of the series? Most importantly, Penelope Cruz, who has been a Versace client, and a friend of Donatella's over the decades? Cruz claims that this will not affect their friendship, and that Donatella approved of her taking the role before she agreed to it.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cruz said:
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story airs starting on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.