Surprise! OK, so maybe there's no surprise, but I figured I'd give you a feel for the planet Uranus, and its electric spontaneity. By the way, as of right now, Uranus is retrograde in Taurus, but it will soon enter warrior-like Aries. The Uranus Retrograde in Aries 2018 meaning can seem somewhat intimidating, but it's not as intimidating as you think, trust. In fact, we've already been through this — well, sort of. The only difference is, the last time the revolutionary planet was in Aries, it wasn't retrograde, and that in itself changes the entire vibration of this cosmic entity's effervescence.

The cosmos are incredibly diverse, as they are each especially unique in their own way. However, we have to give credit where credit is due, and Uranus is by far the most eccentric; so don't let anybody tell you otherwise. Revolutionary Uranus is the planet of chaos, rebellion, and unexpected change. This super-charged planet is associated with all things futuristic, progressive, and innovative. Something else that's really interesting is, it has the ability to spark sudden change, and at its greatest potential, a revolution. Uranus rules Aquarius, hence the water bearer's innate ability to rebel against social norms.

This rebellious planet is often referred to as a "generational planet," as it spends about seven years in each sign; therefore, you and your peers will typically experience the same type of Uranian influence. Now, wherever Uranus is located on your birth chart, can help you determine the area of your life where you feel the most rebellious. In fact, those born with a lot of Uranus in their birth chart tend to be unpredictable, and somewhat chaotic by nature. Nevertheless, now that you've become familiar with the energy of Uranus, its IDGAF vibes and unconventional personality, let's talk about Uranus in Aries.

Uranus In Aries: The Age Of The Virtual Ego

Before we get into the retrograde meaning, let's talk a little bit about Uranus in Aries, and its generational influence. For the record, the cosmic rebel planet entered bold Aries back in 2010, and during its time in the sign of the ram, it sparked issues related to personal experiences, and individuality. For instance, Uranus rules technology, and the sign of Aries is associated with the head and the face; therefore, it's no coincidence that this was the era of shameless "selfies" and virtual fearlessness.

Aries is notorious for its die-hard competitiveness, and the rivalry that sparked via social media, is a perfect example of Uranus in Aries. To be even more specific, Steve Jobs announced FaceTime on June 7, 2010, and Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched Instagram in October, that same year. FaceTime and Instagram were both huge turning points in the world of technology. All thanks to Uranus, if you ask me.

Uranus Retrograde In Aries: Find A Channel For Your Inner Fire

Super-charged Uranus will begin its backwards journey through Aries on Nov. 6 through Jan. 6, 2019. Don't be fooled, the planets are just like us, in the sense that they have their individual purpose, and make moves accordingly. Now, what could Uranus have forgotten in Aries, that he needs to suddenly go back? The truth is, retrogrades tend to slow things down, and at times, they'll connect us with the past. However, none of this is coincidence, as there is a reason for all of this unfinished business.

For instance, did you stop working on a "rebellious" type of project half way? Perhaps you can go back to it during this time, and try something new. Something else to reflect on is, how are you releasing pent up stress? Remember, Aries is hotheaded and impatient, so Uranus Retrograde is a great time to find a healthy outlet for your rage. Oh, and for the record, this can be creative passion, too. Hint: check and see where Aries is located on your birth chart. This can help you understand the theme of this retrograde cycle.

Godspeed.