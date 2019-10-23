The Unfollow Miller Lite Campaign Will Help You Score Free Beer

I've heard of rewards for following brands on social media, but I've never heard of a brand requesting someone to unfollow its social media accounts. It sounds a little counterintuitive, but Miller Lite announced a new campaign and is asking followers to do just that. In fact, the Unfollow Miller Lite campaign will also score you some free beer as a thank you for unfollowing.

OK, that sounds easy enough, but why does Miller Lite want you to unfollow its accounts? The answer starts with bringing back the "It's Miller Time" slogan in a new and unconventional way. in the Oct. 22 press release, Anup Shah, Vice President of Miller Family of Brands, said the company gets that it's an odd move. He shared:

We understand it’s risky for a brand today to say that we want you to unfollow us on social media, when it’s one of the many ways we stay in touch with beer drinkers. But we value those in-person connections and are committed to inspiring people to do the same, even if that means losing a few followers along the way.

Risky is exactly what most would think, but Miller Lite is attempting to encourage others to take a break from social media and enjoy "in-person, genuine connections over social media followers," according to Shah.

OK, now on to the reason why you're here: free drinks. The company is offering free beer to those 21 years and older who unfollow the brand on social media and prove it. What do you need to do to take advantage of this campaign? You'll need to text "UNFOLLOW" to the number 49375, proving that you unfollowed Miller Lite on Instagram or Facebook with a photo or screenshot. Then, you will receive a PayPal rebate for a Miller Lite purchase of any size single can, bottle, or draft for up to $8. If you do not have a PayPal account registered, you'll need to make one to redeem this offer.

Courtesy of Miller Lite

You can make your purchase from Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 22 until 11:59 p.m. ET, but your receipt may still be accepted for the rebate until Dec. 6, unless the 118,000 submission limit has been reached before that date. This special deal only works once per phone number. So, move fast.

Once you've purchased, send proof of your receipt with a photo including the retailer, product name, or item code and you'll get the rebate via PayPal within two weeks.

According to the official Miller Lite Unfollow's promotion rules page, the rebate amount will vary by state, with some states getting a full rebate up to $8 and other states getting a max of $2 with a set minimum purchase. The 16 states that are not accepting or participating in this rebate are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

If you're in a state that doesn't participate in the rebate offer, you can still pick up a can to celebrate some friend time. After all, Miller Lite points out that "today's generation of new drinkers will spend more than five years of their lifetime on social media," according to the brand's release. I'm sure I'm not alone in neglecting friend time far too often. If you can relate, why not take a second to unfollow Miller Lite and treat yourself to free beer and phone-free time to catch up with your pals?