Are you and your partner still in the delicious honeymoon phase? Or have you two already crossed the love bird pond? Either way, I'm going to tell you the ultimate date, if you're in a long-term relationship, based on your partner's zodiac sign, because in the end, it'll still come in handy. IDK about you, but when you're in love, you never really run out of things to do. However, it's always nice to try something different, which is why planning the ultimate night out with your S.O. is a must, especially with Valentine's Day just around the corner, too!

My boyfriend and I love to cruise around town, and see where we end up. Sounds silly, but we're similar in the sense that we're not big on planning. I personally love to get dressed, put on some groovy tunes for the drive, and see where the wind takes me. Granted, that's not very productive, but it's a vibe nonetheless. However, I know my Pisces and Leo-rising boyfriend, and he's always looking for a new adventure. Anyway, it doesn't hurt to plan your next romantic outing right? Routine makes things feel stagnant, so let's change it up, shall we?

Now, we all know looking at the stars for advice is always a good idea, but it's also important to stay open minded, and consider the infinite factors of astrology. For starters, look at your partner's sun, moon, Venus, and rising sign. Yes, that's a lot of options, but they each mean something different. For instance, the rising sign represents their sense of self, the moon is their sense of security, and Venus is what they enjoy the most in life. TBH, I'd focus on sun and Venus, but if you're anything like me, you'll look at everything.

Nevertheless, this is the ultimate date for your long-term lover, as per their zodiac sign:

Aries: Get Dressed Up And Go Dance The Night Away

Your Aries love wants to go all out, all the time. Plus, being center of attention is their favorite pastime, especially when they're with someone they love.

Taurus: A Lavish Night Out With A Detailed Itinerary

One thing's for sure: your Taurus honey wants the best of the best. Although, they also want to see how much effort you put into your ultimate night out, too.

Gemini: Rent A Bicycle For Two And Take A Stroll

Gemini is an air sign, so the outdoors is always a good idea. Plus, the really enjoy that one-on-one time with their S.O.; hence the bike rental, and romantic stroll.

Cancer: Head To The Drive-In And Watch A Romantic Movie

Despite Cancer's quiet disposition, they secretly crave that "sexy time" with their S.O. Now, the "drive-in" isn't very common, but if there's one in your town, rest assured, your Cancer boo thang is in!

Leo: Go Camping And Stargazing

Your Leo love wants one thing and that's adventure. So, grab your tent, sleeping bags, and telescope. Watching the stars with your partner by your side will connect you in new ways.

Virgo: Go Museum Hopping

Virgo loves order, so a detailed itinerary is a must-have. However, make sure they're learning something new in the process. This earth sign loves to be productive... even when they're having fun.

Libra: Split Your Date In Half

For Libra, sharing is caring, so why not make it a day for both of you? The first half of the day can be especially for them, and you can take the lead toward the end of the date.

Scorpio: Take A Hot Yoga Class Together

When Scorpio's in love, they crave an out-of-this-world experience with their soulmate. So, if you're not in the mood to take a regular yoga class, why not turn up the heat for a hot yoga class for two?

Sagittarius: Stay Up All Night And Watch The Sunrise

Your friendly neighborhood Sagittarius loves adventure, and the outdoors, so why not pull an all-nighter? Watching the sunrise at the beach after a romantic night together is the ideal.

Capricorn: Create A Fragrance Together

You know it's strictly business when Capricorn's around, and well, why not make it both a productive and sensual experience? Creating the perfect scent would be magical.

Aquarius: Learn An Exotic Foreign Language

Aquarius doesn't like to fall in line, especially when they're trying to have a good time with their S.O. So, why not incorporate something foreign and exotic?

Pisces: Go Horseback Riding Together

Your Pisces love wants to be swept off their feet, for a magical night they'll never forget. Horseback riding under the full moon? They might just fall deeper in love with you.