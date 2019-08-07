Stop what you're doing, it's time to shop! And while I'm willing to argue that it's low-key always time to shop, today I really mean it. The Ulta Beauty Forever Fabulous Sale is here, and it's a one-day sales event with up to 50% off the best makeup, skincare, and haircare products in the game. If you were planning on paying full price to restock any of your beauty faves this month, do yourself a favor and see if you can't find what you need (Or something even better!) for half off in today's sale.

How to access this magical sale, you ask? Simple — just head over to the Ulta website and you'll see the Forever Fabulous Sale banners boasting deals aplenty. Like I said, the sale is only live through August 7, so if you see something you like, you'll have to act fast. When the clock strikes midnight, the products will pull a total Cinderella and become full-priced again. Bummer, but at least you can shop them for less right now! Allow me to rattle off a few participating brands: Too Faced, Tarte, MAC Cosmetics, Benefit, Lancôme, Philosophy, Real Techniques, Peter Thomas Roth, Lime Crime, Estee Lauder, Lime Crime, Clinique, Clarisonic, Physician's Formula, Mario Badescu, and Soap & Glory. Do I have your attention yet? I thought so! That's not even the entire lineup, but the first deal to catch my eye has to be half off of Too Faced's incredible Tutti Frutti collection.

I'm not going to miss my chance to finally try the Dew You Fresh Glow Foundation ($18, originally $36, ulta.com):

The collection's primer and powder are also on sale, but this foundation promises full coverage and a fresh glow, and we all know that's a pretty tricky combo to master. I've heard good things, and as of now, all shades are still in stock, so it's a must-buy on my list.

What's that? You don't want to try a new foundation with your old, icky brushes? Girl, you best believe today's sale includes 40% off all Real Techniques tools! Get you the Everyday Essentials ($12, originally $20, ulta.com), stat:

Real Techniques brushes are high-quality tools at a super accessible pricepoint, and they're some of the best in my (Read: unnecessarily large) collection. This kit contains four must-have brushes plus the brand's amazing orange beauty sponge.

As for hair, I'll definitely be taking advantage of the on-sale tools. It would be wrong of me to pass up the NuMe Megastar Hair Straightener ($83, originally $139, ulta.com) when it's 40% off, don't you think?

Not to tempt you, but this isn't the only one on sale. All NuMe and Hot Tools straighteners are 40% off, so if you're in need, pick your fave and treat yourself. Other hair tool deals include 40% off select Conair dryers, and 25% off Beachwaver curling wands. Not too shabby!

KISS is seriously one of my favorite brands of all time, and their products are already inexpensive, so this deal is a total dream. Am I wearing a pair of KISS press-ons right this moment? You bet your botom dollar I am, and you can shop them in the sale, too.

Oh, and guess what else? As icing on the discount-heavy cake, Tarte Cosmetics will throw in a three-piece gift with any online order totalling $60 or more. The set includes a pair of Tarteist Pro False Lashes in style "Wifey,", a deluxe sample of the beloved Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara, and a Sugar Rush Preppy Precision Liner. Score!

There are even more deals and gifts-with-purchase to be had, but it all ends at midnight, so head over to the Ulta site and make the most of the Forever Fabulous sale while you still can.