Grab some waffles and your virtual Galentines, because everyone's favorite government employees came back for one night only, and the tweets about the Parks and Recreation reunion special prove fans were felling all of the emotions. Five years after the final episode of Parks and Recreation aired, cast revived their beloved characters for a 30-minute episode in support of Feeding America's coronavirus relief efforts. Originally airing on Thursday, April 30, on NBC, the episode brought in the original cast and a few guest stars for a nostalgic night in quarantine.

Due to social distancing guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the cast couldn't physically be together to film the episode, but that didn't stop co-creator Mike Schur from producing a piece of pure art. The cast, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, and Adam Scott (just to name a few) filmed their portions of the episode from the safety of their homes. Shur and his team then organized and pieced it all together.

Before the new episode aired, "The Paley Center Salutes Parks & Recreation" started the evening off on an emotional note. The half-hour tribute was filled with bloopers, audition tapes, and commentary from the cast.

The new special, which aired directly after the tribute, took place in present-day, and centered around Leslie Knope's (Poehler) attempt to connect with her friends during the coronavirus. Viewers couldn't help but get nostalgic just seeing the fan-favorites reunited onscreen once again.

The special started with a guest appearance from Paul Rudd, which as all viewers could agree, is the perfect way to start any special.

After that, the episode went to Leslie Knope, who was kicking off the phone tree with her old co-workers (that she, of course, set up). In true Parks & Rec fashion, thingsgot real cute and silly, real quick. From Ron's no-nonsense comebacks and Andy's usual hijinks, to April's, well, April-ness, fans were beside themselves with the joy of seeing their faves come back to life.

In addition to the core cast, fan-favorite guests including Jean-Ralphio Saperstein and Joan Callamezzo jumped in to make the reunion even more perfect.

To end what may be the most emotional reunion special ever, the cast sang a moving rendition of "5000 Candles In The Win," which sent fans over the edge.

Which ultimately means for the duration of the quarantine, I'm going to need my favorite retired TV shows to have mind-bending reunions just like Parks & Rec. Your move, The Office...