You know that feeling of dread you had right before bed on election night? The one you'd hoped would disappear by the time you opened your eyes? Well, um, don't get your hopes up for that feeling to go away just yet. As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 4, the 2020 presidential election results continue to be inconclusive, which, TBH, could be even more maddening than a result you don't want to hear would be. The tweets about the day after the 2020 election prove this, and they're also the only thing giving me an ounce of life right now.

Although U.S. citizens have historically been able to get a decent idea of a presidential election winner by the end of election night (excluding the George W. Bush vs. Al Gore race in 2000), things didn't turn out that way in 2020. A surge in absentee voting, due to the coronavirus pandemic, ultimately slowed down the ballot counting process, which, as of 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, is still ongoing in many states across the country, including key battleground states. (And it could continue for hours, even days, as votes are counted and totaled.)

So if you thought Twitter was fraught with utter exhaustion, confusion, and delirium on election night, just wait until you get a load of the tweets about the day after Election Day:

LOL, funny, right? Hilarious. Wanna know something even funnier? This nightmare will likely continue well into Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 — potentially even longer, given the differing laws in when states could begin processing mail-in ballots and the sheer amount left to count in some states. Grab your nearest emotional support animal and a comfy seat; this is gonna be a while.