Following an exceedingly exhausting election night of highs, lows, and about a million flip flops in favor of both candidates, the uncertainty Nov. 3 ended on has continued well into Nov. 4. As of 7 a.m. ET on Nov. 4, several key battleground states have yet to be called in favor of either presidential candidate, according to several major news networks. According to the New York Times' map of presidential election results, a whopping eight states' results are still being determined: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Each of these states, excluding Alaska where a hefty chunk of initial votes are still being counted, teetered between both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden for the entirety of election night. And well into the next morning, thousands and thousands of votes — particularly mail-in votes — have yet to be counted in these states. In fact, the delay in definitive results is largely the result of states continuing to sift through mail-in ballots. This is due, in part, to the fact several states have laws governing exactly when election officials can begin counting absentee ballots.

What's particularly difficult about the states that have yet to be called in 2020 is the fact that most of them are major battleground states and hold a sizable chunk of electoral votes. As of Nov. 4, Biden holds Arizona's 11 electoral votes in his favor; Georgia's 16 electoral votes lean in favor of the president; in Michigan, President Trump carries a slight lead on the state's 16 electoral votes; Nevada, with 6 electoral votes, skews in favor of Biden; Trump holds a slight lead on North Carolina's 15 electoral votes as well as Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes; and the former vice president is eyeing Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes.

Either candidate winning a certain combination of battleground states can quickly flip the Electoral College in their favor. Considering that as of this writing, Biden and Trump sit neck-and-neck in electoral votes — 224 and 213, respectively, according to CNN — the pending results can and will make or break the race for either candidate.

Unfortunately, it may take even more time before the U.S. has an answer in some of these states. Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to NPR, are not allowed to begin counting mail-in votes until Election Day. For Arizona, specifically, the New York Times reports that election officials expect ballot counting will finish Wednesday; Georgia officials reportedly say the same. In Nevada, election officials failed to provide any definitive deadline. For Pennsylvania, a particularly finicky state, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said it may take until Friday, Nov. 6 to count a significant amount of votes.

Given that there's still a great deal of questions to be answered, one thing's for sure: It's going to be a looooooong few days.