After poll workers and election officials in key battleground states continued to tabulate votes from mail-in ballots throughout the night of Thursday, Nov. 5, on Friday morning, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead in two critical battleground states over incumbent President Donald Trump. Georgia, a traditionally conservative state that Trump won over his former Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton in 2016, was one of these states — and it's clear he isn't too happy about it. However, people all over Twitter seem to be relishing the moment, and these tweets about Georgia in the 2020 election are some serious burns.

As of 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 6, Biden had a slim, but undeniable lead of just over 1,500 votes, per The New York Times, giving him the advantage to win the state's 16 electoral votes. The narrow margin also meant that there would be a recount in the state, which allows a recount if the margin is under 0.5%.

Still, after Trump delivered multiple false claims that his campaign had decisively won Georgia before all the votes within the state had been accounted for, people all over the internet savored the moment Biden overtook the incumbent president's significant Election Day lead. As the Trump administration witnessed the president's head start dwindle throughout the night, Twitter was enjoying the marked irony of the moment.

The public, however, wasn't the only notable social media presence online last night. Trump himself sent out multiple tweets claiming election fraud: "I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST," he wrote on Nov. 6 at 2:22 a.m. ET. "Votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!" he added. Twitter was quick to flag the president's tweets with the disclaimer stating, "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Many political observers state Trump's claims of election fraud, along with his administration's multiple lawsuits in key battleground states where Biden is currently leading, are a baseless, last-ditch attempt to preemptively bypass the results of a free and fair election. Anderson Cooper, a CNN White House correspondent, stated the president has yet to accept his fate as the loser of an election in which the people have spoken. "That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him, like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over," Cooper said on a Nov. 5 CNN live stream. "But he just hasn’t accepted it, and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country," he added.

With Biden now leading in Pennsylvania, a key swing territory critical to maintaining the incumbent president's current employment at the White House, many election experts state Trump's path to victory is growing more and more narrow by the hour — even if his legal team's request for a recount in Georgia ends in his favor.