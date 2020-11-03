Election Day 2020 is here, and people across the country are heading to the polls to vote. As the presidential race comes to a close and the results begin to pour in, it can certainly get suspenseful. If you're on edge about the election, these Election Day mood memes will be totally relatable.

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 3., and voters are gearing up for an intense race between President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden. There's a lot at stake in the 2020 election, and both sides are anxiously looking forward to finally finding out who won.

Adding to the stress this year is the fact that the projected winner may not be announced on election night like it typically is. Due to this year's historic early voting and mail-in voting numbers, it could take longer than usual to find out the winner.

With all that's going on this election, people are taking to social media to share memes of how they really feel about the big day. From the looks of it, there's lots of angst about the whole situation. Check out these Election Day memes for a good laugh.

Users shared Election Day mood boards to describe the full range of their emotions.

There's a lot of fear surrounding Election Day.

There are just moments when you just can't deal.

Get ready of a rollercoaster of emotions.

Hilarious memes are always a good way to lighten the election mood.

With both sides not holding back, there's no doubt it's going to be a fierce battle for the election.

Though most people seem to be nervous about the election, Ivanka Trump shared a different mood in a Twitter post on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Ivanka described her Election Day mood as a video of her father dancing to "YMCA" by the Village People at a rally.

Though Election Day may feel like it'll last a lifetime, it'll all be over soon enough. Until then, you'll just have to sit back, (try to) relax, and stay informed.