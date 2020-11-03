As many people across the country head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day, Michelle Obama took to social media to share some helpful tips and encouragement for voters. In multiple Instagram and Twitter posts, the former first lady focused on giving people the tools they need to know their voting rights. Focusing on what Election Day is all about, Michelle Obama's Election Day 2020 posts focus entirely on getting out the vote.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Obama shared a flurry of Twitter posts where she urged voters to wear their masks to the polls, thank their poll workers, and encourage their loved ones to cast their ballots. She also shared several informational resources, including the number of the Election Protection Hotline, in addition urging for voters who hadn't cast their ballots yet to make a voting plan for the day.

While many of Obama's Nov. 3 tweets were focused on voting itself, Obama didn't hesitate to praise former Vice President Joe Biden and encourage voters to vote for a Biden-Harris ticket.

Obama lauded the Democratic presidential nominee, writing, "I know Joe. He has lived his life guided by values and principles that mirror ones that most Americans can recognize. He understands the struggles of everyday folks. Vote today for the future you want to see for our country. Vote for @JoeBiden."

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, the former first lady shared her voting playlist, polling place hours broken down state by state, and a post praising Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) for being "so stable," "so honest," and "so capable."

This in't the first time Obama has called for Americans to vote on Election Day. In an Oct. 15 Instagram post, Obama encouraged her fans to participate in the upcoming presidential election. "Here's my challenge to you," Obama wrote. "Text three people in your life today who might not vote and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote together."

In addition to encouraging voting, Obama has been vocal about her support for Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. In a video message on Oct. 6, Obama shared an urgent call to action: "We can no longer pretend that we don't know exactly who and what this president stands for. Search your hearts, and your conscience, and then vote for Joe Biden like your lives depend on it."

With just hours to go until the polls close, the former first lady is actively using her social media platforms to urge everyone to go cast their votes if they haven't done so already and remind their #VotingSquad to do so as well.