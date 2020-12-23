The Bachelorette is always full of heat, but Season 16 definitely raised the bar. As Tayshia's journey as the Bachelorette comes to an end, fans are sad to see her go, but excited for her next chapter. Before her happily ever after, however, her final two contestants had to meet her family for their final approval — and uh, viewers had thoughts. These tweets about Tayshia's brothers on The Bachelorette show just how enthralled fans are with the rest of the Adams fam.

During the Dec. 22 finale episode, Zac and Ben both got to meet Tayshia's mom and dad as well as her two brothers. Throughout the season, Tayshia has talked about how much her family means to her, so it was obvious the meeting would be important, not just for the contestants but for the viewers as well. While her dad played the tough guy and her mom was sweet as can be while drinking a giant beer, it was her brothers, Desmond Jr. and Brice, who really made an impression.

After seeing Tayshia's bros on-screen, viewers quickly realized Desmond Jr. looked like one of her recently eliminated contestants: Ivan. The theories quickly started flying, wondering if the likeliness played a part in her decision to send him home.

Whether or not fans saw the resemblance between Ivan and, they definitely noticed good looks run in the Adams family...

Fans quickly started wondering whether or not he was single and if he'd ever consider going on the show himself. While his Instagram is set to private (and doesn't really give any clues either way), it looks like he has the support of a very thirsty Bachelor Nation.

It wasn't just Desmond Jr. who caught fans' attention. Her much younger brother, Brice, also charmed fans with his adorable personality.

However Tayshia's love story ends, fans are forever smitten by her and her adorable family. Fingers crossed her brother decides to go on the show so Bachelor Nation can watch another Adams find romance on-screen.

More to come...