Fans only got a one-day's notice before the arrival of Taylor Swift's eighth studio album, Folklore, on Friday, July 24. They had no idea what the new record was going to sound like, but these tweets about Taylor Swift's Folklore show fans think it's a lyrical masterpiece. They agree it's so comforting and just the music they needed at a time like this.

In a July 23 Instagram, Swift explained she didn't plan on creating an album so soon after Lover, which dropped in August 2019, but it just came about naturally as a result of being in isolation for the coronavirus pandemic. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, Folklore," Swift said.

"Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve," she continued.

Usually, when Swift is planning to release a new record, she goes all out for her promotions. In the past, she's wiped her Instagram clean to prepare for her next era and has also dropped hints about her album's concept, giving fans a general idea about the project's vibe. Not to mention, fans usually get a single before the album drops so they know what they're going into, but this time, fans literally had no idea what Folklore was about, making them more excited for a Swift album than ever.

Now that it's finally here, fans are all saying the same thing: Folklore is perfect. The lyrics are so beautiful and sincere and give off such comforting vibes.

Swift has done it again. Folklore has such a unique concept and is everything fans wanted and more.